In a week when more than 100 Ross Juniors youngsters and parents travelled to Wembley to see England’s Lionesses beat Brazil in the Women’s Finalissima, the club’s new senior female team took inspiration to win through to the club’s first ever senior county final.
Ross Juniors Women beat Belmont 4-0 at home on Thursday night to reach the final of the Herefordshire FA Women’s Cup, which is next Tuesday night (April 18) against Hereford Pegasus at Hereford FC’s ground.
Juniors are absolutely delighted, as the semi-final win was the culmination of more than a decade of work from a lot people – not least the young, talented, and committed players.
Ross started well against the Herefordshire Women’s Development League leaders, and took the lead after 15 minutes, when the ball was well worked from the right by Millie Malsom to Lily Powell inside the box on the left, who turned and finished superbly into the corner.
Minutes later Ross doubled their lead, as Macy Walker worked a short corner to Milly Griffiths who drilled in a shot from the edge of the box.
Belmont responded well and were in the ascendancy before half-time and straight after the break, when Ross were feeling the effects of a few injuries.
Wanderers won a series of free-kicks around the Ross penalty area, and even hit the bar with one of them, but couldn’t capitalise.
Ross then scored a third goal to kill the game, as Griffiths lashed in her second goal from the edge of the penalty area.
The hosts finally relaxed and played some good football, and capped off the victory after a superb run down the left from Lana Addis, who cut the ball back into the box for Amy Riggs, who calmly finished into the corner of the goal to put the game beyond doubt.
Mica Walker, Molly Camden, Matilda Harris, Naomi Douch, Abbie Fuszard, Chelsey Price, and Keira Brain worked tremendously hard defensively to deny Belmont any clear scoring opportunities, and have been superb, and often unsung heroes, the entire season.
Juniors Women now meet Pegasus at Edgar Street on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.
They were also in Mid West Counties League action on Sunday (April 9) and continued their momentum with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Wyre Forest Phoenix.
Ross took an early lead after Brain found Riggs free in the box with a beautiful floated pass, and she made no mistake with a first time finish.
Wyre equalised with their first attempt on goal from a corner, but the lead was restored quickly, Griffiths beating her marker and her shot going straight through the keeper for 2-1.
After the break, Griffiths scored again to make it 3-1, but Juniors couldn’t kill the game.
A mad ten minutes then culminated in a dramatic finale, as a soft penalty allowed Wyre Forest to get it back to 3-2 before Brain was sin binned for the last 10 minutes.
Wyre Forest peppered the Ross 18-yard box with a series of long balls, and Ross had to defend with everything they had. And with seconds left, the ball was heading straight towards the top corner, only for Harris to make an amazing defensive header which flicked the ball over the bar at the final moment to secure all three points.