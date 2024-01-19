HEREFORDSHIRE Women’s League leaders Ross Juniors Women travelled to Belmont on Sunday after what seemed like an eternity without a game, having last played on December 3
Ross started the game well creating a chance for Ella Jones who fired over.
Ella then played a though ball to Lauren Creed who pulled her shot just wide.
Juniors were on top and Macy Walker then controlled the ball and beat her player to play in behind the defence for Jones, whose excellent strike was saved well by the Belmont keeper.
Ross were beginning to think it was going to be one of those days.
But Hollie Mace was now beginning to impose herself on the game and she found Bea Zuka with a lovely cushioned touch who played a nice pass through to Creed to finish low for 1-0 after a strong powerful run.
Belmont’s work and desire kept Ross honest, but some great defensive work from Abbie Fuszard and Izzy Clarke, with Cara Wright and Nelly Penny covering well from fullback kept them out.
Mace then whipped in a fantastic corner which the defenders didn’t want to touch which went directly in to extend the Ross lead to 2-0.
Mica Walker then had to come and clear well when a through ball beat the Ross defence just before half-time.
After the restart, Scarlett Wood forced the Belmont fullback back to deliver some great crosses.
And Ross next scored a lovely counter attacking goal when some great defending and a turn from Fuszard in her own box saw the ball played to Macy Walker ,whose great pass found Zuka for a calm left foot finish for 3-0.
Ross were now playing some nice passing football, and an Erin Digwood pass to Penny set Holly Thomas out wide whose cross was met by Creed, with her shot well saved but Wood firing home the rebound from six yards out.
Macy Walker next played the ball in to Hollie Mace whose shot was again well saved by the keeper.
But then came the goal of the game with a 14-pass move ending with Emma Phipps finding Zuka, who laid it back to Thomas to score with a great strike for a 5-0 win.
Juniors Women host Tupsley U18s on Sunday (January 21) in the Ross Invitational Cup,.
Looking ahead, on 18th February they also face Hay St Mary’s in the Herefordshire County Cup Semi Final.
A club spokesperson said: "Any players interested in joining the side please get in touch, it’s a young dyanmic team with a bright future and great coaches.
"The team have been greatly supported by 21Wellbeing who have not only sponsored the main kit but also hoodies too.
"The girls will also be going to the gym for training in the cold winter months. 21 Wellbeing Gym have a fantastic new members offer available at the moment and open to all of your first month for £5."