ROSS Juniors Women won bragging rights and top spot in the Herefordshire Women’s League in a competitive derby with their Ladies, running out 4-1 winners.
The Women were the hosts on the day, and the Sunday, December 3, match was played in very wet and muddy conditions.
Lauren Creed broke for Ross Women and had her shot well saved, before the Ladies’ Nicola Wall drove the length of the pitch only to run into Izzy Clarke who made a great tackle.
In transition the Women were causing the Ladies some problems and this led to the opening goal when some fine football saw Holly Thomas cross to Ella Jones who beat the keeper to the ball to put them 1-0 up.
The Women now started dominating the game and some excellent football got them through again when Amy Riggs found Macy Walker, who played inside to Ruby Wood.
She put Holly Thomas through the lines whose cross was finely finished by Creed for a 2-0 lead.
But the Ladies kept the Women honest at the back, with Imogen Stephens, making her debut in goal on her 16th birthday, producing a fine save.
And for a spell, the Women’s back line of Cara Wright, Isabelle Clarke, Abbie Fuszard and Ruby Wood were forced to work hard and cover each other before Hollie Mace and Macy got the ball down again and started settling things.
And just before half-time, a Cara Wright throw found Ella Jones who moved the ball to Mace whose through ball was crossed in to Creed.
Her shot was saved, but the ball fell back out to Jones who crossed for Wood at the back post to make it 3-0 at the break.
Ross Women again were on the front foot after the restart, and produced an early chance for sub Bea Zuka which was well saved.
Fellow sub Nelly Penny and Creed were causing problems down the left and this continued when Mica Walker came off the bench.
A Creed cross then found Amy Riggs to finish and make it four.
The floodgates could have opened, but to their credit the Ladies kept battling, and with two minutes to go they got their reward when Dani Ward broke through and finished well to makje it 4-1.
Then Imogen Stephens, who had a great debut, produced a fine save which fell to a Ladies player who hit the post.