ROSS Juniors’ two women’s teams were on fire on Sunday, scoring 17 goals bewteen them in 9-0 and 8-3 away wins.
Herefordshire Women’s League table toppers Ross Women, sponsored by 21Wellbeing, hit nine for the second week running when they travelled to Ledbury, while the Ladies team won 8-3 at high-flying Cinderford.
Juniors Women’s match was switched to Ledbury owing to a wet Sports Ground pitch, and the league leaders took a while to find their shooting boots.
Amy Riggs turned and found Scarlet Wood but her shot was well saved as it stayed scoreless for the opening 20 minutes.
But then Izzy Clarke played a pass out to Ella Jones whose cross was cleared to Riggs who fired into the far corner of the net for 1-0.
A Nelly Penny flick made it to Bea Zuka but her shot went wide, before Jones moved the ball inside to Holly Mace, whose great strike made it 2-0.
Next a Mace through ball to Zuka saw her finish for 3-0, before Mica Walker in goal made a good claim and moved the ball to Abbie Fuszard who linked up with Mace whose through ball set Lauren Creed away to cut inside and finish for 4-0.
Ross were at it again when a Eva flitney disguised pass found Zuka to finish and make it 5-0.
The floodgates were opening now, and Jones soon found Wright who cut the ball back for Flitney to make it 6-0.
And it was almost seven before half time when a Mace cross saw a stretching Riggs hit the post
After the break, good feet from Zuka saw her beat two defenders and get a shot off, which was saved by the keeper only for Flitney to follow up and net the rebound for 7-0.
Then came a great goal from Wood, who set off on a solo run, skillfully beat the defender and finished well to make it 8-0. Imogen Stephen next showed a bit of excellent distribution as Macy Walker forced a good save from the keeper.
But Flitney then picked up the ball from 25 yards out to curl it into the top corner for her hat-trick ands a 9-0 win.
Meanwhile, Ross Juniors Ladies were upsetting the form book at Cinderford in their first game for eight weeks, Danie Page Ward opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a 25-yard thunderbolt that soared over the goalkeeper’s head.
In the 19th minute Kate Phillips played a brilliant ball from midfield to split the defence and Jessica Brain finished well from 18 yards.
The hosts then hit back with two goals to make it 2-2
But straight from the kick-off after the 36th minute equaliser, Ellen Phillips scored from distance, firing into the top corner for a 3-2 Juniors lead.
And two minutes before the break Ward scored another well struck goal from distance to make the score 4-2 at half-time.
Ross continued their dominance from the restart and the goals continued to flow with Jess Brain adding three more and Ward grabbing another.
Cinderford scored in the last minute on the break to make the final score 8-3, but it was a comprehensive upset win for Ross.
The Ladies also supported the annual Rainbow Laces Campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community increasing diversity in sports across the world, lacng their boots in bright colours.
Their captain also wore a white ribbon ‘end violence against women’ armband in partnership with West Mercia Police.
Juniors Women are next in action away to Marden Fusion on Sunday, February 11, in the Ross Invitational Cup, while the Ladies have to wait until Sunday, February 25, for their next game, away to Hay St Mary's in the same competition.