KIERAN Young hit a double hat-trick as Ross Juniors racked up a rugby score 15-0 win over basement boys Rank Outsiders on Saturday, in one of the men’s team’s biggest ever wins.
Juniors’ Women were also on fire, hitting seven without reply to go through to the semi-finals of the Herefordshire Cup.
The men put eight past Rank without reply in pre-season, and almost doubled the total at the Sports Ground on Saturday, with Ben Scotford and Finley Morris also firing hat-tricks.
There were solo goals for Matthew Darwin, James Richmond and Sam Thorne as Ross moved up to third in North Gloucestershire One, a point behind Lydbrook Athletic 2nds, who won 4-2 at Redbrook Rovers, but have played two games more.
Sadly for Rank, they are still pointless and rooted to the bottom, albeit only four points from safety.
Newent Town 1st XI men had the weekend off ahead of a mouthwatering Gloucestershire Challenge Trophy derby at home to Cinderford tonight (Wednesday, November 22), kick-off 7.30pm.
Ruardean Hill fought out a 1-1 Gloucestershire Challenge Cup draw at home to FC Lakeside thanks to a goal from sub Tom Random, but it was all in vain as they lost out 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Howle Hill were in seventh Heaven walloping visitors Mitcheldean 7-0, thanks to braces from Jonathon Atkinson and Joe Thomas, and solo strikes from Ben Fletcher, Liam Williams and Youness Ouardi.
And fellow villagers Huntley almost matched them, running out 6-0 winners at home to Broadwell 2nds to go second, Brad Taylor smashing a hat-trick, and Callum Love, Josh Jeffery and Fenn Odurny one apiece.
Josh Street fired two and Gavin Kyte one as Ruardean United fought out a 3-3 draw at home to Milkwall 2nds in NG2, but Lydbrook 2nds lost out 4-2 at home to Redbrook 2nds in NG3.
On Sunday, Ross Juniors Women saw off visitors Tupsley U18s Girls 7-0 to go through to the semi-final of the county cup.
Ross found the net on 10 minutes when a Scarlett Wood through ball found Lauren Creed who took the defender on and slotted home. Abbie Fuszard then drove out from the back to find Creed who played in Holly Thomas who cut inside and found the goal with a perfect shot.
Ella Jones next played inside to Creed whose shot came off the post and into the net for 3-0 at half-time.
After the restart, Thomas set up Creed who was denied first time, but picked up the rebound to secure her hat-trick and make it 4-0.
Then an amazing through ball by Thomas found a composed finish from Wood for 5-0 before a counter attack saw Jones finish well.
A great Nelly Penny strike then produced a great save from the keeper but Creed crossed for Jones to tap in her second for a 7-0 final score.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 25) include – Tidenham v Ross Juniors, Moreton Rangers v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Longlevens 2nds, Little Stoke v Ruardean Hill Rangers, Lydbrook Athletic v Harrow Hill, Mitcheldean v Broadwell 2nds, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Milkwall, Painswick v Huntley, Lydney Town A v Lydbrook 2nds, Bream v Longhope, Milkwall 2nds v Ruardean United, Sling v Mitcheldean 2nds, Lydbrook A v Blakeney 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Staunton & Corse A.
Ross Juniors Women travel to Hay St Mary’s on Sunday (November 26).