Ross Rugby U16s kicked off their season with a hard-fought match against Cheltenham, losing by a slim margin of 14-12.
Despite the blustery conditions, Kenzie Price charged through the opposition to score the first try, which was successfully converted by Harry Mutlow, making it 7-0 within the first three minutes. Cheltenham rallied and managed to even the score by half-time.
The second half saw Ross’ defence put to the test as Cheltenham applied consistent pressure.
Despite a valiant effort, Ross couldn’t hold off a second try from Cheltenham, who also secured a good conversion.
Undeterred, Ross continued to fight. Harry Mutlow scored another try for Ross from a line-out near the try line, but Zach Lawrence’s conversion attempt narrowly missed.
While Ross couldn’t secure the win, their defensive performance earned them a much-deserved losing bonus point.
The team and their supporters extended their thanks to Simon for refereeing the match, and to the club for their warm hospitality. The game indicated promising times ahead for Ross Rugby U16s.
Meanwhile, Ross RFC 1st XI wnet down to a 47-5 loss at Minchinhampton, and will be hoping to bounce back away to Matson 2nds this Saturday (September 30).
But Newent 1st XI ran out 26-21 winners at Silhillians to stay top of Regional 2 Midlands West and host Stratford-upon-Avon this Saturday, while Newent Phoenix host Cinderford 3rds.