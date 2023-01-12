Undefeated boxer and former ballet dancer from Ross has has been releasing preview footage of his training.
The Gazette reported on his six-round fight against Romanian fighter Octavian Gratii—last year—which went down to a judges decision at the Meca Regent Circus in Swindon.
The former Ross-on-Wye resident, who has swapped a career in dance for one in boxing, lost his first ever round in professional boxing in round 4, but still claimed a decisive victory over his Romanian opponent; with the score at the end 60-55 in his favour.
The victory, his fifth straight win, will hopefully open a few doors for Liam’s career.