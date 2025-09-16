NEWENT head coach Sam Goatley said his side’s 50-15 defeat at Banbury was a “brutal wake up call” to life in Regional One Midlands.
The Gloucestershire side started well and capitalised on early pressure with a Nathan Brooks try, writes Paul Dando.
The game changed when Banbury scored three excellent tries without reply.
Newent got back into the game when Ben Vincent, crashed through under the posts for a try converted by Webb.
The gap narrowed when Newent forced a penalty which was converted by Tom Webb for 17-15.
The home side responded with another try to lead 24-15 at half-time.
Banbury took advantage of a yellow for Archie Larcombe to score another try.
Newent responded with a period of pressure but lost the ball in the home sides 22.
A speculative clearance kick out of defence bounced awkwardly for Newent and resulted in a try.
Newent enjoyed a sustained period of pressure but were unable to convert it into points.
After losing several players to injury, the visitors played the last 10 minutes with 14 men but were still able to pressure the home side for much of this time.
Banbury scored a final try after fastening onto a loose ball in their own 22.
Coach Goatley said: “It was a brutal wake up call that taught us a few lessons about what it takes to be competitive in this league.
“We were punished for our lack of accuracy with the ball by a clinical side.
“Defensively we were passive and lacked urgency.
The lads are hurting and video analysis will be tough but one poor game doesn’t make us a bad side.
“We will learn from it but we won’t dwell on it. We’ll stick together and work hard to get better together, ready for Newport at home.”
