First up, Liz Lewis, Shelagh Sawyer, Liz Newman, Helen Tilley, Maggie Hickland, Kate Hooton, Mary Miller, Louise Allison and cox Theresa McCarthy beat Putney Town by 2 1/2L to take the Women’s E 8s crown. And the men matched them in one of the last races of the day, James Allison, Paul Bezani, Andrew Barnett, Colin Lewis, Simon Lee, Lenny Colling, Nick Hooton, Tim Male and cox Melanie Brown holding off a fast-finishing Grosvenor outfit by just over a 1/4L.