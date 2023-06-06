ROWERS From Ross RC travelled a few miles down the Wye to the two-day Monmouth Regatta and won seven events.
On Saturday over 1500m, Leah Cotton and Faith Thorpe-Williams won their girls’ U15 double sculls final comfortably from their Monmouth Comprehensive opponents.
Fliss Cox then won her UJ16 singles final by 5L from her Staines opposition, before Milo Russell and Jacob Fitzpatrick won their boys’ U14 doubles by the same margin from a Monmouth School duo.
Tom Clatworthy fought to the end in his U18 singles final but missed out to a Dart sculler, but on Sunday over 700m he and Dom Gabb raced to U18 doubles by 6L from Staines.
Racing boys, Leah and Faith won their quarter-final against Monmouth School in the open U15 sprint doubles, but then lost out to another duo from the same club by 2L.
Finn Clatworthy raced well in the final of the U14 boys’ singles but was beaten by a more experienced sculler from Llandaff by just over 2L.
The women’s Masters C (over 42) coxed four of Alice Simon, Ellen Phelps, Alison Barker, Sheron Dean-Lucas and cox Sally Pettipher beat a younger crew from Penarth in their semi and then overhauled a 3/4L deficit to beat Llandaff by 1/2L.
But in another tight final, the Ross women’s masters 8 had to give second best to hosts Monmouth RC by the same margin.
Faith Thorpe-Willliams and Tom Clatworthy also won the Monmouth School Ergo Challenge for their age groups and got a prize of a crew room visor.
Photos: Oarstruck Photography www.oarstruck.co.uk / Ross RC