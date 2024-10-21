THE Brewers were the ones raising their glasses at Chepstow RFC on Saturday, winning 28-20 to stay second in WRU East 3.
Rhymney hit the ground running to lead 14-3 at the break thanks to two converted tries.
And two more in the second period, with the hosts scoring one seven-pointer left the host trailing 28-10.
But credit to Chepstow, they fought back with two unconverted tries out wide – their three touchdowns coming from Brad Bamford, Rhys Cresswell and Morgan Freeman – but the four successful conversions of Rhymney's Liam Davies proved the eight-point difference at the final whistle.
Meanwhile, Chepstow’s Druids walloped hosts Old Elizabethans Thundercats 56-12, the eight tries coming from Sam Bennett (2), Nasia Nicoll (2), Sior Price, Morgan Young, Jason King and Max Parry as they made it two wins on the bounce.
Elsewhere, Usk 1st XV fell to a disappointing 39-13 defeat at bottom side Garndiffaith in WRU East 2, leaving them fifth, with the tough challenge of unbeaten runaway leaders Blackwood at home up next this Saturday (October 26).
Further afield, Monmouth 1st XV East One rivals Abergavenny were downed 47-19 at Bedlinog, but their 2nds Quins won 68-22 at home to Nelson Nomads to go fourth in the Dragons League.
Elsewhere over the border, Berry Hill 1st XV were beaten 55-11 at home to Cheltenham North in Gloucestershire North Counties Tribute 2.
Ross-on-Wye 1st XV also lost 34-17 away to Bristol Barbarians in Gloucestershire South Counties Tribute 4.
Other fixtures this Saturday include Nantyglo v Chepstow, Abergavenny v Abertillery BG, Cirencester v Berry Hill, Ross-on-Wye v Yate.