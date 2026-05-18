AN entertaining and fast flowing game of rugby in aid of the Brody’s Trust charity was decided by the final kick of the game.
The game was played at the Bells Sport and Rugby Park, home of Cinderford RFC, on Saturday (May 16).
The sides included players from many local clubs including Bream, Berry Hill, Cinderford, Drybrook, Newent, Ross and clubs from Bristol.
There was a total of 17 tries as the Brody’s Trust team pipped the Forest of Dean Bog Trotters 52-51.
The winning side’s try scorers included Lee Pearn, James Aylward, Harley Pierce, Duncan Adams,
Jayden Hardy got a hat-trick and Hayden Robbins scored twice for the Bog Trotters with one each for Richard Hobbs, Liam Brady, Neil Morgan and Craig Harris.
Hardy scored a late try in the corner but the difficult kick was wide which meant Gary Britt of Brody’s Trust was presented with the trophy by trustees Nikki Baggott and Chris Allen.
The Bog Trotters’ Stan Hardy was man-of-the-match.
The fund-raiser was for the multi-sensory facilty at Joys Green which is named in honour of Nikki’s son Brody.
Brody’s Trust: Jimbo Jones, Bradley Foxon, Gary Britt, James Aylward, Daniel Northcott, Daniel Pierce, Archie Britt, Harley Pierce, Ross Hickery, Jack Soper, Atlantis Tumenus, Lee Pearn, Duncan Adams, Zac Hancock, Dylan Pearce. Replacements: Leo Barton Bennett, Chris Allen, David Lloyd, Wayne Williams, Daniel Gamlin, Paul Martin, Gareth Holdsworth, Ian Parker.
Forest Bogtrotters: Tom Woodman, Ben Lewis, Dean Jelf, John Duffin, Neil Morgan (capt), Rob Clyne, Gavin Oates, Richard Hobbs, Liam Brady, Andrew Milner, Hayden Robbins, Aaron Ryder, Elliott Teague, Lee Clarke, Tom Treharne. Replacements: Craig Clarke, David Didcote, Jamie Daunter, Ash Jennings, Craig Harris, Andrew Wintle, Rio Awdry, Stan Hardy, James Hughes, Jayden Hardy, CJ Taylor.
For more about Brody’s Trust visit www.brodys-trust.org
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