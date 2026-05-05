CINDERFORD United made it a league and cup double with victory in the Forest Combination.
Their 14-59 victory over Newent Phoenix adds the Junior Cup to their Counties Two Gloucestershire title.
The Phoenix, belying their league status four levels below United, looked the more likely to score in the opening 15 minutes with a strong run from Sam Goatley being halted just short of the line, writes Paul Dando.
United were able to ride the early storm and, rather against the run of play at Drybrook’s Mannings ground, scored the opening try with neat interplay between the backs. Will Anderson touched down and former Newent boy Harry Tovey kicked the conversion.
Tries then followed at regular intervals for Cinderford with Tom Reynolds crossing twice, before Anderson completed a hat-trick.
Further scores came from JJ Horrobin, Louis Vale and Jack Shields.
Tovey was once again in great form from the tee, converting all of the tries and kicking a penalty.
The Cinderford tries were interspersed with some good play from Newent however, and they eventually got their reward after good runs by Goatley and Adrian Connelly, followed up by the pack driving over the United line for a try from Ryan Thomson. converted by Travis Woodley.
Cinderford finished the half with a penalty in front of the posts which was duly slotted to conclude the scoring in the first half at Newent Phoenix 7-31 Cinderford United.
Cinderford added to their score soon after the re-start with another converted try under the posts.
They followed this up with another score, wide out on the left with slick hands finding the winger who made no mistake with the touchdown. Tovey again slotted the extras.
Newent kept plugging away and won a penalty just short of the United line.
A quick tap penalty by Dave Boon was held and ripped just short of the line.
Soon after however, a determined run by Sion Killa saw the centre cross beside the posts for a try converted by Goatley.
Cinderford responded almost immediately after winning a lineout in the Newent 22 and opting to retain the ball in the forwards for a pushover try midway out.
Tovey made no mistake with the conversion.
There was just time for one final flourish from Cinderford as they added a final converted try to finish the scoring at Newent Phoenix 14-59 Cinderford United.
Newent head coach Sam Goatley said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from the lads against a quality Cinderford side.
“We played some really nice rugby at times and probably should have scored one or two more.
“There were a number of really good individual performances but for me Sam Wooley edges the man of the match award for Newent. He tackled his heart out for 80 minutes.
Newent Phoenix: Ryan Thomson, Gethin Fuge, Tom Woodman, Danny Bridge, Jon Lowe, Josh Ormand, Sam Woolley, Harry Davies, Travis Woodley, Nathan Brooks, Joe Heron, Sam Goatley, Sion Killa, Corey Harris, Adrian Connelly. Replacements: Dave Boon, Tyler Keveren, Leo Kelly, Jack Collett, Rob West, Kian Smith-Green.
Cinderford United: Joe Vale, Jake Bailey, Dewi Wilcox, Louis Vale, Louis Douglas, Louis Jayne, Oliver Fitzpatrick, Jack Shields, Henry Watts, Dan Nicholls (capt), JJ Horrobin, Harry Tovey, Will Baldwin, Tom Reynolds, Will Anderson. Replacements: Jake Drinkwater, David Didcote, Layton Hopkins, Toby Powell, Oscar Smith, Danny Pointon.
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