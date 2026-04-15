Newent capped their first season in Regional One Midlands with what Head Coach Sam Goatley described as a "brilliant" performance in scoring nine tries in difficult conditions.
The Green Army marked their first trip to Lutterworth with a 14-57 win over the Leicestershire side.
But the win was not quite enough to secure a spot in the promotion playoff as Stourbridge's bonus point victory over Bridgnorth meant that they finished one league point ahead of the Green Army.
There was a strong westerly wind blowing down the Leicestershire club's pitch and Newent had it at their backs in the first half.
They wasted no time in using it to their advantage, as Kyle Towers was quickest to Tom Webb's exquisite grubber to touch down wide on the left before Webb – restored to his customary role at fly half –returned the restart with interest to win a 50:22.
Newent made their field position count as quick hands put Towers in again on the left wing.
With Doug Long adding two wind-assisted conversions from the touchline, the visitors were 14 points up inside 10 minutes.
Newent's outside centre Joe Warner produced a try-saving tackle to end a great run from Lutterworth's full back as the game entered its second quarter, before another big clearance from Webb took play back into the hosts' territory and Ethan Allen rumbled over from a close-range tap penalty. Doug Long converted for 0-21.
Newent's scrum half Dylan Leney was taken out in the air as he fielded the restart, resulting in a red card for Lutterworth's tighthead prop.
As sometimes happens, going a man down seemed to inspire the hosts to greater efforts and penalties conceded by Newent allowed them to demonstrate a driving maul which was their most potent attacking weapon.
After one such maul went to ground just shy of the line, the referee awarded a penalty try and yellow carded Newent's blindside flanker Jordan Devries.
The first half was into stoppage time by now, but there was still time for Newent to claim their bonus point try with its last play.
Ethan White crossed from another quickly taken tap penalty before Doug Long converted from wide on the right to make the half- time score Lutterworth 7-28 Newent.
Fears that the visitors' lead might not be sufficient in the face of the wind were soon allayed as the second half got underway. Lutterworth's restart was blown dead and from the resultant scrum back on halfway Newent's centres Will Hartland and Joe Warner combined to create the space for Kyle Towers to cross wide on the left for his hat trick try.
Towers turned creator for Newent's next try, making the key break after the visitors ran the ball from a scrum on their own 22 before finding Dylan Leney in support to run in from 40 metres.
The Green Army attacked again from the restart to score again.
The score saw Joe Warner to the fore once more, and after a couple of phases in the home 22 big No 8 Josh Lever forced his way over.
Tom Webb, who had taken over the kicking duties after Doug Long was replaced by Ted Bailey, added a good conversion to make the score 7-45: Newent's quickfire blast of three tries in twelve minutes had put the result beyond doubt.
Lutterworth kept going and scored a converted try from another effective line-out drive, before Newent finished the game with a two try flourish.
A great carry by second row Ben Brown was halted 15m out, but loose-head Garrett Myers was in support to pick up and cross wide on the right from where Tom Webb added a fine conversion into the wind.
Then, after another penetrating break from Joe Warner took play back into Lutterworth's 22, the ball was swept along the line for Fin Mellis – acting as fullback in Doug Long's absence – to cross for the game's final score.
Newent's players left the field to learn that Stourbridge had come from behind to clinch the final promotion playoff spot, but a fourth place finish in their first season at Level Five is a fantastic achievement of which they – and everyone associated with the club and the town – should be very proud.
James Hartland was named Newent’s man-of-the-match.
Newent (v Lutterworth): Garret Myers, Ethan Allen, Ethan White, James Marshall, Ben Brown, Jordan Devries, Jim Hartland, Josh Lever, Dylan Leney, Tom Webb, Fin Mellis, Will Hartland (captain), Joe Warner, Kyle Towers, Doug Long. Replacements: Ryan Thompson, Thai Hayward, Ted Bailey.
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