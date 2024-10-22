Regional 2 Midlands West
Newent 1st XV 25 Shipston on Stour 15
THE Green Army edged a compelling contest between first and second to stay top, after the teams had turned round level pegging at half-time, reports SIMON BARKER.
A fast and furious start saw neither side able to establish much cohesion in the face of fierce defending which forced frequent handling errors – exacerbated by a pitch made greasy by the recent heavy rain, although the game was played in warm sunshine.
Shipston were penalised at the first scrum, but Tom Webb’s kick at goal was off target, whilst the Rams failed to take advantage of a couple of entries into the Newent 22 as their lineouts went awry.
But the scoreless first quarter was soon forgotten as each side scored two tit-for-tat tries in 12 breathless minutes.
Newent were first on the scoresheet, with a well-worked try from a line-out 20m from the Shipston line.
The ball was spun wide where Ben Vincent and Doug Long made key incisions for Adrian Connelly to finish well on the left wing, Webb converting for 7-0.
The Rams responded from the restart, and a kick-chase was won by scrum-half Connor Hutchison before some neat offloading saw full-back Ollie Windebank cross for an unconverted try.
Webb's long restart kick was touched down behind the Shipston line, forcing a goal-line dropout which was fielded by Webb himself.
He sent the ball infield where more slick handling created space for Connelly to finish again wide out for 12-5.
Shipston’s restart didn’t go 10m, but at the scrum Hutchison forced a turnover to launch a period of pressure.
Newent looked to have ridden the storm when they held up a catch and drive by Shipston and won a penalty, but were undone by a dropped ball, Tate O’Donovan reacting to race away to touch down under the posts, before converting his try to make it 12-12.
Hutchison was then penalised and yellow carded for an offence at the breakdown right on half-time, but from the kick to touch Newent's lineout malfunctioned 15m out, leaving it level at the break.
But Shipston took the lead six minutes into the second period, after Newent were penalised at a scrum on their own put-in and O’Donovan slotted the three points.
The hosts were quickly back on level terms, the pack disrupting Shipston’s scrum ball with a mighty shove to win a penalty in front of the posts, which Webb converted for 15-15.
Shipston were penalised again 23m out and tight to the right touchline, Webb kicked the goal to put Newent 18-15 up with 20 minutes to play.
A superb 50:22 then gave Shipston a lineout 15m out, but Newent forced a knock on and from the scrum Vincent picked up from the base and fed George Clair.
He found Kyle Towers in support, and the ball was recycled and sent left for an overlap for Nathan Brooks to finish in the left-hand corner.
Webb’s conversion into the wind was judged perfectly and the hosts led 25-15 with minutes to play.
Newent’s Long then made a try-saving tackle wide out on the 5m line, while at the other end Shipston's defence denied the hosts a bonus point score before the final whistle.
Elsewhere, Ross 1st XV missed out 34-17 away to Bristol Barbarians in Gloucestershire South Counties Tribute 4.
Newent visit Old Edwardians on Saturday (October 26), while Ross host Yate.