WRU East One
Monmouth RFC 22 Blaenavon RFC 27
AFTER limited rugby largely due to bad weather, a surprisingly small crowd saw Monmouth and Blaenavon battle out a very hard fought but fairly equal game on Saturday, with the visitors taking the spoils and both sides picking up bonus points, reports PETE WALTERS.
Playing conditions were good with very little wind, and a yielding playing surface, but the nip in the air worsened as the game went on, probably explaining why many stayed at home.
Blaenavon were slow to get going, taking 10 minutes before any meaningful incursion into Monmouth's half.
The hosts initially more than held their own in the scrums and their three-quarter play looked more confident for much of a first half which was lengthened greatly by injury time.
After much pressure in the Blaenavon 22, a mid-field break by flanker Kester Mobbs-Morgan and a long overhead pass to right wing Matt Tabb made it 5-0 after 15 minutes.
Monmouth battered the opposing line consistently, but failed to press home their territorial dominance.
Blaenavon then gained a touch in the home 22 after half an hour and although fly-half Lewis Bates punted a deep clearance to half way, the visitors’ left wing sped 45m down the flank.
And from the ensuing ruck, the ball was moved right for a run-in levelling the scores at 5-5.
But Monmouth then drove up to the visitors’ 22 in reply, where second row Shaun Hobbs made a curving run from the base of a ruck which bamboozled defenders for a 10-5 lead, although what seemed an easy conversion was missed.
A further chance went awry with a 3-to-2 in the left corner, when an almost certain try went begging with a pass behind the supporting wing.
Play continued deep into injury time, and out of defence Blaenavon's strong-running No 8 all but reached the line.
Monmouth won the ball, but some over elaboration brought an interception and a levelling of the scores at 10-10 right on half-time.
After the restart, Monmouth built pressure with a few near the line moves rebuffed, and Hobbs at his bull-dozing best soon crossed again with wing Tabb adding the extras for 17-10.
But some great covering back by Monmouth was then needed to prevent a breakaway score in the far right corner, before a blistering break over 50m by Blaenavon's speedy left wing from a set piece line-out move levelled the scores again at 17-17 near the end of the third quarter.
Monmouth's back row, despite some robust tackling, were failing to win ruck ball, and with Blaenavon’s left wing on fire, a blistering deep break saw the ball go along the line for another try on the right for a 22-17 lead for the visitors.
The hosts then conceded possession again after a tackle and this time it was Blaenavon's fleet of foot centre who put them further ahead on the right (27-17).
With their confidence now tested, the hosts appeared to dither, conceding vital time in back moves, although not surprising given the forcefulness of the visiting forwards.
But they rallied their resources, won a scrum, and moved the ball left for full-back Dan White to dance his way over for a final 27-22 score to Blaenavon.
Probably a fair result, not helped by limited numbers on the bench for injury cover.
Hopefully all will be restored to full fitness for Saturday’s (January 25) challenging away trip to second-placed Bedlinog.
Monmouth Druids won 34-31 away to Nelson Nomads to go third in the Dragons League, with Abergavenny Quins away this weekend.