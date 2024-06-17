MONMOUTH Rugby Club celebrated an improved 2023/24 season with an end of year awards evening, attended by all three senior teams, reports GARETH ROBERTS.
The 1st XV, who finished 8th in WRU Div 1 East recorded nine League victories and win doubles over three teams, including local rivals Abergavenny.
Whilst this was a solid improvement, the coaching team outlined their ambitious plans for next year and set the goal of winning the league.
The 1st XV awards went to Ollie Scriven for most improved player, Logan Woskett for Player of the Year and winger Harry Whelan received the Players’ Player Award.
The first two started all 22 League matches and were joined by front row stalwarts Tom Green and Joe Christopher appearing in 100 per cent of league matches.
The Druids had an excellent season, finishing runners up in the Dragons League and Cup, narrowly losing the latter to Bedwas at Rodney Parade.
James Pardoe was awarded the Jacob Picken award as the person who best reflected the spirit of the 2nd XV team.
Other awards went to Joe Impey as Player of the Year and Adam Roberts as Players’ Player.
For the first time in many years, Monmouth fielded a Youth team, which proved a challenging year, but the experience should hold them in good stead as they have another season together before venturing into the world of senior rugby.
Liam Churches led the team and was rewarded for all his commitment with the Player of the Year award
Whilst players enjoy a deserved break, pre-season training starts on July 2, and the first league game on September 7 is a local derby against Abergavenny at the Monmouth Sportsground.
It should be a great way to start Monmouth RFC’s 152nd year of rugby.