CHEPSTOW 1st XV made it through to the next round of the WRU Division 3 Cup with a six-try 36-24 win at Oakdale.
The visitors were reduced to 13 men late on, but despite a late comeback by the hosts held on for victory, courtesy of three tries from Sam Thomas and one apiece from Reef Keyte, Jordan Knight and Tom Bradley.
And they will be hoping they can provide a repeat this Saturday, when they travel to Oakdale again for a WRU East 3 league fixture.
Monmouth School 1st XV lost their unbeaten record however, going down 39-28 away to Bromsgrove on Saturday in an entertaining Daily Mail Trophy match.
But they'll be hoping to bounce back this Thursday (October 10) at home to Kingswood School from Bath in the third round of the National Cup, kick-off 3.30pm.
That's followed just two days later by another Daily Mail Trophy match at home to old rivals Taunton, kick-off 2.30pm.
Monmouth RFC didn't play last weekend, but host Nelson in East One this Saturday, while Usk host Croesyceiliog in East Two.
Page ?? – Druids beat Bedwas