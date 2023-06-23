THREE MonRoss Trailbazers took part in the Trail Marathon Wales in the Coed y Brenin Forest on Saturday, with Barry Davies making it a perfect 10 as one of only three people who have completed all 10 TMW events.
Faye Johnson was 27th and seventh woman in 4hrs 10 mins, while Barry was 35th in 4.14, and Sam Harness 62nd in 4.44
At the Black Mountain Trail Marathon at the weekend, Emma Davies also ran the 30-mile route with 7000ft elevation in 9.21 to finish 13th fastest woman, while Rob Potter tail ran at the event.
Gavin Jones and Martin Woodhead also headed for the Pont-y-pwl & District Runners Coity Fell race, incorporating the East Wales Fell Running Championship.
Gavin was an impressive third, completing the five-mile race in 41mins 15 secs, and Martin 12th and first over-60 man in 50.19.
Rob Nicholls also competed in the Hay Hotfooters Magic Roundabout, a hilly scenic six-mile race over the Welsh hills, finishing third.
Three MonRoss ladies took on the midweek Rose Inn four-mile race on the Gwent Levels organised by Chepstow Harriers.
Emily Harrison was 69th in 27.58, placing second over-35 woman and seventh female overall.
Vanessa Ward was 88th in 29.38 and 13th female, and Sophie Williams 113th in 31.59 and 25th female, as they finished fourth best women’s team.
A day later, 18 Monross members took part in the first race of the summer Herefordshire and Borders Cross Country League at Rotherwas, organised by the Hereford Triathlon Club.
The race was 5.8 miles long around the fields next to the river, and Gavin Jones was 11th in 35.32.
Richard Foster was 12th in 35.40, Rob Nicholls 19th in 37.35 and third MV35, Richard Cronin 42nd in 40.52, Andrew Stephens 46th in 41.32, Martin Turner 47th in 41.34, and Richard Bevan 48th in 41.48.
Laura Lelievre was first senior woman and third overall female in 52nd in 41.59.
Nigel Baker was 76th in 44.20 and fourth MV60, Rob Potter 80th in 44.48, and Neil Harper 89th in 45.50.
Emma Davies was fastest over-50 woman in 10th overall female in 106th in 47.22, Catherine Finlay 122nd in 48.29, Vanessa Ward 129th in 49.26, and Sophie Williams 135th in 50.03.
And Gary Griffiths was 152nd in 52.00, Lucia Demkova 160th in 52.47 and Grant White 170th in 55.40.
MonRoss were also fourth team overall.
Emily Harrison also took part in the LPS Cotswolds Lake, Evening series, race 2, finishing the 400m swim, 16km bike ride and 4.5km run in a little over 1hr and 10 mins for 63rd overall.