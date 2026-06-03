MONROSS Trailblazers went the extra mile striding back in history in the all-day Rack Raid Relay on Sunday

Organised by Fairwater Runners in Cwmbran, and featuring 14 stages of ‘Running Around the Castles and Keeps’ of Gwent, the 30-team event covered 100 miles between historic sites.

Trina Sami was first off, running the 5.1-mile Leg 1 from Grosmont Castle to Skenfrith in 38.12 (14th place), followed by Gavin Jones who stormed the hilly 6.9-mile Leg 2 to Whitecastle in 47.00 (4th).

Alice Gray ran the 7.5 miles onto Abergavenny in 54.33 (16th), and Faye Johnson the 6.7-mile Leg 4 to Old Moat Court in 51.02 (17th).

Leg 5 saw Richard Cronin head 8.1 miles to Monmouth in 49.54 (9th), followed by Richard Foster on the 12.4-mile Leg 6 to Raglan, a left-hand turn adding a seven-mile diversion to the Pen-y-clawdd summit, crossing in 1.16.44 (4th).

Emma Humphries' 5.5-mile Leg 7 to Usk took 43.20 (16th), followed by Jack Millar running the 13.1-mile half marathon Leg 8 to Tintern in a sub-90 1.29.25 (8th).

Keiron Brown did the hilly 10-mile Leg 9 to Chepstow Castle in 1.04.50 (5th), and Tom Walmsley the 7.1-mile Leg 10 to Caldicot Castle in 54.19 (8th).

Calum McLeish ran the 8.4-mile Leg 11 to Penhow, battling the hot sun, headwind and final two-mile climb to finish in 1.00.30 (21st).

Rachel Aitken completed the 6.3-mile Leg 12 to Caerleon Amphitheatre in 46.50 (10th), before Laura Lelievre ran the 5.4-mile Castell y Bwch Leg 13 in 43.54 (10th).

And bringing them home was Megan Gore, covering the 5.1-mile Leg 14 to Cwmbran’s Olive Tree in 36.28 (6th).

MonRoss finished ninth in 12.35.15, with Parc Bryn Bach overall winners from Chepstow Harriers in 11.19.24.