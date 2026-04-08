RUNNERS will be reaching for the skies again this Sunday (April 12) at Spirit of Monmouth’s annual Kymin Dash race, which gets under way at 11am, following an Easter weekend that saw some club members put in some “egg-cellent” mileage.
The weekend kicked off on Good Friday with the Westonbirt House Half Marathon, where despite mixed weather and a hilly course, Jeremy Creasey cracked the top 100 with 99th in 1 hour 52 minutes 50 seconds, followed by an on form Sian Fielding with her second fastest HM in 1.57.02 for 133rd and fourth in class.
Elizabeth Hattam in her ‘warm-up’ event for the weekend ran home in 2.05.05 for 188th, before following up with the Bowum Ultra next day through the ancient borderlands where Wales meets England, exploring the legendary Three Castles Walk, connecting the historic fortresses of Skenfrith, Grosmont, and White Castle.
With some steep challenging paths and tricky descents through rocky and woodland paths, Liz volunteered as a tail walker and found the 50km route starting and finishing in Monmouth stunning.
With an unexpectedly long time out in the open (nearly 16 hours) the weather took an awful turn in the last eight miles.
However, with the Wild Horse looming this was a great experience for time on feet and putting some demons at bay.
Club parkrunners were again far flung, with Carol Oswell at Curro Mossel Bay School in South Africa coming in 9th overall and first woman and Martin Blakebrough also taking on the country’s North Beach event.
Jeremy Creasey and Bonny finished her first doggie Alphabet series in Jubilee (Bedford), while Renske Bouwens, Lee Davies and Jennifer Hartley took on Mallards Pike, Brian Evans Haverfordwest, Nick set a course PB at Llanfoist Crossing, and Matthew Visser came in fifth on a sub-20 at Cwmbran, alongside Julie Gee who set a course PB and Fay Visser.
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