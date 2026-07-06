A BEAUTIFUL evening for running at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster saw MonRoss Trailblazers out in force for the second Herefordshire & Borders Summer X-Country race on a fast, undulating course.
Organised by Croft Ambrey AC, the route offered a bit of everything – flat tarmac and gravel sections, open fields, short sharp climbs, fast descents and plenty of opportunities to work hard.
Nineteen Blazers represented the club, with their teams finishing fifth and ninth overall in a strong field of clubs from across the region.
Leading the way for MonRoss were Rob Nicholls in 10th (30.27) and Gavin Jones 11th (30.37), closely followed by Grant White in 16th (31.52) and Jake McBride 17th (32.17).
There were strong runs throughout the men’s team from Tom Walmsley (35.12, 40th), Rob Potter (36.41, 60th), Andrew Stephens (36.46, 41st), Martin Turner (37.02, 63rd), Matthew Webb (41.16, 116th), Tom Gore (41.36, 120th) and Adam Teague (42.04,128th).
The women were led home in the 218-strong field by Megan Gore (36.58, 62nd) followed by Rachael Aitken (38.40, 82nd), Kate Shuttlewood (39.17, 87th), Vanessa Ward (40.12, 97th), Rosie Davies (40.22, 101st), Trina Sami (41.23, 119th), Emma Humphries (43.47, 151st) and Helena Reay (48.59, 188th).
And runners will be lacing up their trainers for the third Herefordshire & Borders race tonight (Wednesday, July 1) at Bearwood Farm near Pembridge, organised by Wye Valley Runners.
Meanwhile, going the extra mile was Trailblazers' Andrew Wright, who completed the Windermere Marathon in the Lake District in an impressive 3 hours 58.47
Not only did he break the four-hour barrier, but he also finished 10th in his age category, which the club described as "a fantastic achievement on a challenging course".
Gavin Jones also took on the 30-mile mixed terrain Midsummer Mortimer Trail Kington Ultra a week last Saturday, finishing 12th overall in 6.20.48.
Using the race as part of his build-up to the 65km Merthyr Mawr Rabbit Run Ultra on July 18, Gavin is hoping to raise funds from his upcoming race for Hope Rescue, a charity that rescues vulnerable dogs.
Further afield, Elle Lumley travelled to Tromsø in Norway to take on the Midnight Sun Marathon, and came away with a marathon PB 3.20.29 and second place in her 35-39 age category
Starting at 8.30pm and racing late into the Arctic evening, she took on one of the most iconic marathons around, with an incredible backdrop of harbour, mountains and fjords.
Much closer to home, a bumper 159-strong field turned out for Saturday’s Ross-on-Wye parkrun in the heat.
Mathew Lowe of Chorlton Runners was fastest over the 5k course in 18.45, just eight seconds ahead of Harley Seccombe of Malvern Joggers.
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