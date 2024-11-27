STORM Bert helped make conditions for the second Gwent Leisure Centre League X-Country race at Lliswerry challenging, with 129 competitors making the event.
Monmouth School maths teacher Huw Evans raced home third in Parc Bryn Bach colours, crossing in 29.49 to take the over-50 class, 37 seconds behind Lliswerry Runners winner Lloyd Cottrell.
Chepstow Harriers' James Blore was fourth 1.09 back, with club mates Jonathan Carter and Douglas Briggs 15th and 16th respectively in 34.40 and 34.53, taking first and second in the men's over-55 class.
Fastest woman in 18th was Clare Pattinson of Parc Bryn Bach in 34.56, pipping club mate Kari Hinshelwood by three seconds.
Harriers' Andy Hughes was third over-50 man in 35.06, 14 seconds ahead of clubmate and third over-35 Charlie Bendall.
Conditions meant proper XC weather, with the day becoming more a ‘can I complete’ rather than ‘can I compete' event, with lots of slipping and sliding in the mud.
Chepstow's Paul Dodd was first over-65 home in 28th in 36.11, just beating Spirit of Monmouth's Barry Burns home by a place and 25 seconds, who placed third in the over-55 class.
Spirit members enjoyed the event with camaraderie and laughs on the way in a race that “was definitely one to remember”.
Spirit's Kirk Hill crossed in 37.55, looking damp but with a smile, 16 seconds ahead of Harriers' Niki Morgan, who took the over-55 women's class.
Monmouth's Robert Nelson made it his comeback race and enjoyed the mudfest crossing in 40.09, with club mate Brian Evans following in 41.01.
Harriers' Stephen Owen defied the years to take the over-70 class in 42.55, with Paul Griffiths second in class in 49.44, and fellow club mate Barbara Maddison first over-60 woman home in 50.48.
Cathy Fletcher was first Spirit woman in 51.10, with club mate Nick Sloper crossing in 52.24.
“A big thank you to all the marshalls and event organisers for turning out on a pretty miserable day... the course was very wet, with streams instead of paths and very quickly cut up into a mud bath after runners completed three laps. For those of us that like that sort of thing it meant proper XC weather,” said Nick.
Club mates Sian Burns and Jo Martin also enjoyed their first XC race this season running together to finish in 58.01.
Harriers' Jane Bayliss crossed in 65.03 to take the women's over-70 category, with club mate Marg Griffiths second in 72.24 pipping fellow Chepstow runner Dick Finch who finished second over-75 man in 75.38.
Elsewhere, MonRoss Trailblazer Emma Davies braved torrential rain and wind at the Elan Valley 10-mile race organised by Rhayader Runners, finishing 60th overall and second in her category in 1 hour 27 mins 26 secs.
Meanwhile, it's all systems yo-ho-ho for this year's Monmouth Santa Fun Run on Sunday (December 1), starting at 10am.
With Vauxhall Bridge closed, runners should head to the Monmouth Sports Ground to register between 8.45am and 9.45am.
Entry forms are also available in advance from Handyman House, Hancocks and Rossiter Books, and all entry fees will be donated to Bridges Well-being Services.