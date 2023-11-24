YOUNG sports stars have been shining at Monmouth Comprehensive School, including their U13 girls football team who landed silverware at an English Football League competition organised by Newport County.
Nine different high schools played in the tournament, with Monmouth storming to victory at John Frost High School to lift the Utilita/EFL Cup.
County in the Community posted photos of the winners, saying: “Girl’s Utilita/EFL Cup. What a fantastic day, all teams that participated played excellently with smiles all around. Congratulations to our winners Monmouth.”
A superb performance by the Year 10 boys saw them win 7-6 on penalties in a very close and competitive Welsh Schools FA Cup second round clash with St Julians after the game finished 1-1.
Ollie Heath scored the regulation time goal, while Fin Cummins fired the winning penalty.
That followed a 5-3 victory at Chepstow in the Newport Cup, where Ollie hit a hat-trick, backed by a goal from Albert Escott and a worldie of a strike from Toby Wilkins.
The U18 girls’ football team also beat Chepstow 7-0 in their first Welsh Cup match, while the U15 girls scored the same number beating Gwernyfed away to go through in their age group.
Meanwhile, the Year 8 boys football team made it through to the semi-finals of the Newport Cup against King Henry VIII, thanks to a hat-trick from Harri Thomas, and solo efforts from Jac Thorpe, Cam Heath and Elisabeth Jackson.
Also making waves has been Toby Chilcott, who captained the Wales junior boys water polo team at the EU Nations Cup in the Czech Republic.
Wales fought hard in losses to Ireland (17-8), Latvia (12-5) and guest team Saudi Arabia (11-2), but then beat Estonia 14-7 to finish with a flourish in 11th overall.
Other students to star include Year 10 netballer Ava Powell, who has been picked for the Wales U15 Netball Squad for the coming season.
Year 10 footballers Annie Hill and Brooke Parfitt are also celebrating call ups into the Newport Schools U15s squad.