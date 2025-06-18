The golfing week at Forest Hills, with the Ladies’ KitCat qualifier, writes Geoff Norris.
The winner was Sarah Mainprise-Tait with 43 points, ahead of Valerie Simeoni and Carolyn Thompson.
Roger Hall won Division One of the Seniors’ June Medal with nett 71. Richard Medlin was second, and Andy Shenton third.
John Binnie’s nett 68 in Division Two was the best score of day and was three shots ahead of Alan Bridges and Darren Page.
Division Three was won by Mike Wallis with a level par 72, with Paul Taylor second and Jim Fairweather third.
Jaques Malan won Division One of the Saturday Stableford with a six under 42. Eddy Annis was second and Ashley James third.
Division Two was won by Colin Davies with 39 points, with Sam Willetts second and Stuart Chaplin third with Kieran Jones sinking an eagle on the par four 10th.
Mark McGirr came out on top in the first round of the Committee Cup on Sunday, with a five under 67.
Ryelee Wilkins continued his recent run of form, finishing on 68 and Steve Jones was third with 69,
The round of the day was produced by Lee Hanson as his score of a gross 70, including seven birdies, saw him finish fourth.
Also in contention, going into the second round will be Malcolm Cape, Kevin Hardwick, ‘Sty’ Williams, Matt McGirr and Michael Parry, who finished with 71.
Steve Jones had a pair of the 10 twos claims by virtue of his efforts on the 14th and 17th.
The Seniors Cha-Cha-Cha on Monday, was split into three- and four-man competitions.
The winners of the three-man team competition, were Alan Bridges, Ashley Drew and Mark Graham with 77.
Colin White, David Stannard, Phil Leonard and Barry Klein won the quads with 87.
