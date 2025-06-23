DEVIN Rogers and Greg Artus each took three wickets as Westbury posted their fifth win in Gloucestershire Cricket League Division Two.
It was Rogers who made the breakthrough at Great Rissington when he bowled R Tyler, who had made 60 off 47 balls, with the first delivery of the 18th over for 80-1.
Artus claimed his first wicket midway through the next over, trapping J Hughes lbw 82-2.
Six runs had been added when Rogers bowled L Labuschagne.
Four wickets then fell for eight runs, starting with Rogers catching R Hallendorf lbw with the score on 100,
Dan Hockaday then caught and bowled M Scarrott for 103-5.
He added the wickets of G Wellman who went lbw and T Webley who sent the ball straight back to him in the 27th to make it 108-7.
Jon Hargreaves struck at the end of the 32nd over when he bowled A Hope with the home side now at 139-8.
Ben Giddy then took a pair of wickets with the last two balls of the 35th over, bowling O Hicks to make it 164-9 and then took the return from J Weston.
Westbury’s first wicket fell in the 10th over when Alex Wyman was bowled for eight.
Rogers made 30 off 32 balls before he was caught after a partnership of 51 with Jon Hargreaves to make it 81-2
Westbury had added 12 runs when Will Hargreaves became the third wicket to fall when he was bowled in the 27th.
Opener Jon Hargeaves was joined by Artus and they took Westbury to 16 runs from victory.
Hargreaves was bowled with the first ball of 39th over for 55 including eight fours.
They had best part of six overs left but Artus secured a six-wicket victory with 16 off the last four balls of the over.
