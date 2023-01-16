Hooker Ken Owens – the Sheriff – has been named captain of the Wales squad for the upcoming Six Nations championship in a 37-man squad.
Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake and Liam Williams return to the squad having missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury. And there are also recalls from returning coach Warren Gatland for Leon Brown, Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb and Owen Williams.
Announcing the squad in Cardiff yesterday (Tuesday), Gatland unveiled four uncapped players as well – Rhys Davies, who was called into Wales camp during the autumn, alongside Ospreys team mate Keiran Williams and Cardiff Rugby duo Mason Grady and Teddy Williams.
Another six players could be in line to make their first Six Nations appearance including Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins and Dafydd Jenkins, who made their debuts last November.
Gatland said: “It’s probably a bigger squad than I’d normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the world cup.
“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older very experienced players that we need to manage.
“It’s looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that’s definitely going to be a challenge over the next ten months.”
Regarding the captaincy, Gatland added: “Ken’s incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman – it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He’s also very popular with the players.
“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you’re picking a team at the moment he’s the number one in that position.
“But he’s going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great.”
The squad will meet up at the national training base in Hensol on Monday 23 January ahead of its first game against Ireland which will take place at a sold out Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday 4 February (KO 14.15h).
In addition, Jonathan Thomas is confirmed as the final appointment to the Wales senior men’s coaching team with responsibility for the contact area.
Former Worcester Warriors head coach Thomas, who won 67 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2011, has most recently been working as a forwards consultant for Ealing Trailfinders.
He also spent four years at Bristol Bears as defence and forwards coach, helping them achieve promotion to the Premiership and win the European Challenge Cup.
Thomas took up his coaching role at Bristol immediately after finishing his successful 14-year playing career where he represented Swansea, Ospreys and Worcester at club level.
During his 67-cap international career, Thomas was involved in every Wales game during the 2005 and 2008 Grand-Slam winning campaigns.
He went to two Rugby World Cups (2003 and 2007) and appeared in every Wales senior men’s Six Nations squad between 2004 and 2011.
Speaking about his appointment Thomas said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team. As a passionate Welshman my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.
“Since finishing playing and going into coaching my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set up.”
Wales squad: Forwards – Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Ken Owens, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Teddy Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.
Backs – Kieran Hardy, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams , Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.