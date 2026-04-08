AYLBURTON youngster Daisy O’Donnell has enjoyed national success after an impressive campaign in the British Sled Dog Sports Federation (BSSF) National Championships.
The 13-year-old competed in the DCWY (Girls Youth 12–15 canicross) category alongside her home-bred German Shorthaired Pointer, Wiz, forming a strong partnership across the series.
To qualify for an overall national ranking, competitors must complete at least four of the six championship races staged at venues across the country.
Daisy began her campaign in November at Thetford Forest, where she immediately showed her potential by finishing second against a competitive field.
She maintained that momentum throughout the winter before making the long journey to Kinnaird Castle in Scotland for the final round. Competing once again with Wiz, Daisy delivered a standout performance to secure first place and cap off her season in style.
Her consistent efforts across the series earned her an overall national ranking as a silver medallist in her age group, an excellent achievement at national level.
Canicross, one of the fastest-growing disciplines within sled dog sports, sees a runner and dog work together while attached by a harness and bungee line, with the dog running ahead to help pull the athlete along off-road trails.
The sport itself has its roots in skijoring, with athletes originally using it as a way to keep fit during the summer months when there was no snow. What began as informal training soon developed into organised races, and canicross is now a sport in its own right.
In fact, the first UK race took place in the Forest of Dean, where more than 25 competitors took part across canicross, scooter and bikejor classes.
The BSSF, formed by athletes from across sled dog disciplines, now oversees the sport’s development in the UK and represents British competitors at European and World events.
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