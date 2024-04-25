STAUNTON and Corse Reserves lifted the Geo Sandoe Cup on Sunday (April 21) with an assured 2-0 win over Tidenham.
Staunton captain James Sharpe who had got his side off to the best possible starts with the opening goal after just five minutes.
The skipper burst through the defence and placed the ball in the right hand corner of the goal.
Both sides had a number of chances in the rest of the first half but neither could find the target and Staunton retained the lead at the break.
Tidenham pushed forward but could not find the target and Staunton continued to probe, creating a number of chances of their own.
The Chepstow sides best opportunity came deep into the second half with the goal seemingly at their mercy but the shot went wide.
Keiran Meek sealed the win with a goal five minutes from time but Tidenham continued to press looking for at least a consolation.
There was almost a third goal as all 11 Tidenham play surged forward but a defender managed to get back to clear after Staunton regained possession
The cup was presented by the president of the North Gloucestershire Football League – former Premier League referee Clive Wilkes – to captain Sharpe.
Staunton player-manager Josh Vaughan was pleased with his side’s performance.
He said: “They’ve come out with a full squad and they’ve come at us and made it difficult for us.
“It was a good performance and I’m pleased.
“It was nice to get an early goal – it settled us down and without it it could have been a tough day but going ahead early just settled the nerves a little bit.
“I purposely didn’t start the young lads in the channel. I started with a more experienced team in the hope they would press us and I could get the young lads in behind at the end.
“They started getting on top of us in the second half but we brought the young lads on the wing and were playing balls over the top again and it was pinning them back.
“I think tactically we did the right thing, managed to get 2-0 and buried the game.”
The North Gloucestershire League’s Roger Sansom thanked the officials for their contribution to football, not just in the finals but across the season.
The officials were Geoff Prosser, Colin Smith and Dean Wassell.
The Geo Sandoe Cup is the second of the North Gloucestershire League three “Hospital Cups” which this year are being played on separate Sundays.
Collections are taken in support of the Great Western Air Ambulance and along with the money raised at the FJ Pope Cup final the week before and the total currently stands at more than £1,000.
Ellwood Reserves won the cup against Ruardean Utd with a Josh Wallis goal
Ellwood will be looking for the double when their first team take on Bream Amateurs in the last of the Hospital Cups, the JO Roberts, at Lydney Town’s ground on Sunday, May 5.