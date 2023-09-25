Spirit of Monmouth’S women were on form on the weekend, taking part in races around the globe, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Sarah Allan headed to Germany to take part in the Berlin Marathon, where the course took competitors along the sights of Berlin, such as the Reichstag, the Siegessäule, Berliner Dom, Brandenburg, and Potsdamer Platz.
Sarah has been training really hard to try and achieve a sub-4 hour marathon.
And the race was going really well, as she felt strong and was smashing it.
But towards the end her legs started to give up and she collapsed at 41km and was helped up by two men and a doctor.
They tried to encourage Sarah to sit out, but as her time was going so well she was adamant to finish the race!
And after a short stop and plenty of fluids, a walk and a hobble jog, Sarah scraped the sub-four target.
Although it was tough Sarah enjoyed the scenery, the crowds and general round up to the marathon event.
The club are delighted for Sarah in achieving her goal.
There were also brilliant results for some of our local ladies on a trip to Croatia last week.
Katie Adams, along with Catherine Finlay of MonRoss Trailblazers, and six other friends, took on the Ston Wall 15k and 4k road races, ON the longest city wall in Europe.
Steep ascents of the ancient steps rewarded runners with stunning views, followed by dizzying descents, and a lengthy stretch along the saltwater flats before one final tough climb and return.
In a very international race with competitors from 19 countries, between them, they managed to secure the first five female places out of 80 runners, with Katie scooping first female back in one hour 17 minutes.
A little closer to home, Elizabeth Sim was due to take on the Beast of Bryn Ultra, but unfortunately the event was cancelled at the last minute.
Luckily, a friend had a place to offer in the 15-mile race, which she was only too glad to run and help support her friend and raise more funds towards a charity close to their hearts.
The Beast of Bryn is a fantastic undulating Welsh trail race where runners explored a whole host of picturesque trails in the mountains of Afan Argoed and Margamand.
The course was very hilly, wet and muddy but Elizabeth loved every minute of it and would definitely do it again.
Elizabeth was very pleased to cross the line, where all her friends and supporters cheered her in across the line.
A fantastic effort by Elizabeth who has recently got her running bug back and is looking forward to taking on Cardiff half marathon next week along with lots of other Spirits.
One of Spirit’s newest members Steve Waygood had a great time at a very wet Swansea 10k, along the Mumbles road towards the picturesque seaside town before runners returned along the Swansea prom.
And Steve crossed the finish line in a fabulous time of 49mins 26secs to gain 20th place in his age category.