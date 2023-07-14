Spirit of Monmouth runners flew the flag at six different races in a week, starting with the third race of the Rose Inn series at Redwick, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Seven Spirits hit the flat two-lap four-mile course a week last Tuesday to achieve their best times to date. Barry Burns crossed the line in 26mins 18secs for a fantastic second in his age category.
Phil Chadwick was next in 27.23, closely followed by Martin Blakebrough in 27.46.
Vicky Roberts was first Spirit female and had a fantastic run in 28.10 for second in her age category. Renske Bouwens also impressed in 29.14 for third in her age category, just six seconds ahead of Brian Evans, with Jeremy Creasey bringing the Spirit team home in 30.13. Six Spirits also tackled the Herefordshire & Borders Summer XC race the next night in Ross-on-Wye, hosted by Forest of Dean AC. Martin managed another great run in a brilliant time of 32.36 for third in his age category.
Stuart Morris, Brian Evans, Nick Sloper, Andrew Hillis and Marina Wright also had a good race and enjoyed the summer XC course, while Trina Sami-Brown and captain Jeremy Creasey helped marshal the event.
Thursday saw two Spirits at the Blaisdon 10k in Longhope, organised by FoDAC, and starting and finishing at The Red Hart.
Martin Blakebrough finished in 46.05, placing eighth in age category and 66th overall in a field of 123 runners. And Nick Sloper managed to sprint the hilly country road course in 48.28 for sixth in his age category.
On Saturday, Nick took part in his third race of the week at the Merthyr Mawr Rabbit run, a 7.5-mile test in Bridgend consisting of a challenging off-road course over the dunes and rivers of the Mawr estate.
Nick had another brilliant run finishing in 1hour 11mins 55secs for 168th position in a field of 492 runners, taking six minutes off his previous time.
On Sunday, 10 Spirit runners took part in the Mic Morris 10k, a fast course, beginning on Cwmavon Road in Blaenavon and finishing in the beautiful surroundings of Pontypool Park.
All 688 competitors enjoyed the downwards 10k course, with Vicky Roberts storming home in 68th and eighth best woman in 40.57, taking nine minutes off her 2019 time for a new course PB.
Stuart Morris ran 41.33, followed by Andrew Jackson in 42.05 and Brian Evans in 42.22.
Renske Bouwens finished fourth in her age at 43.08, while Nick in his fourth race of the week still managed to get his best 10k of the year in 47.19.
Trina Sami-Brown who loves the race finished in 48:01, beating her race PB by two minutes ,and Richard Wonson in his first official 10k race with Spirit finished in 48.45.
Andrea Robertson also finished in 65.13, just ahead of Jo Thorp who smiled through sun, wind and rain to finish in 67.45.
Also on Sunday, Lucy Macdonald and Marina Wright joined Leanne Meeks from FoDAC in the Off the Tarmac Pen Y Fan 13-mile challenge.
All three had an amazing time supporting each other whilst racing twice to the summit over hills, rocky trails, streams and through sun, rain, hail, fog and wind, finishing together in 3.54.32.