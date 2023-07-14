Vicky Roberts was first Spirit female and had a fantastic run in 28.10 for second in her age category. Renske Bouwens also impressed in 29.14 for third in her age category, just six seconds ahead of Brian Evans, with Jeremy Creasey bringing the Spirit team home in 30.13. Six Spirits also tackled the Herefordshire & Borders Summer XC race the next night in Ross-on-Wye, hosted by Forest of Dean AC. Martin managed another great run in a brilliant time of 32.36 for third in his age category.