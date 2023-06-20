A VERY busy week for Spirit of Monmouth Running Club started with the second race of the flat 4-mile Rose Inn series in Redwick on Tuesday (June 12).
Eleven Spirits hit the heated tarmac in very hot conditions.
Stuart Morris was first Spirit to cross the line in a time of 27min 29secs, and close on his heels was Martin Blakebrough in 27.59.
Third was Phil Chadwick in 29.06, followed closely by Brian Evans in 29.11.
Andy Jackson crossed in 29.31. Nick Sloper in 30.28, Jeremy Creasey in 30.38, and Maixent Gaillard in 30.45.
The latter three all ran very closely together pushing each other the whole time and making it a very close finish between themselves.
Renske Bouwens was eighth Spirit and first woman club member home with a super time of 31.08, also coming fourth in her age category.
Steve Reason had an excellent run braving the heat to cross in 32.45 followed very closely by Rob Nelson in 32.49.
Edwina Harrop came 11th Spirit and had a brilliant run crosing in 32.59.
The next Rose Inn race will be held on Tuesday, July 11, and online entries are open via Fabian4 website.
On Wednesday, Nick Sloper ran solo at the Caerleon 5-miler which finished with a spectacular loop of the amphitheatre.
Nick got himself an unexpected sub-40min time, and despite the heat he enjoyed crossing the line centre stage of the Roman ruin.
Also on Wednesday, seven keen Spirits ran in the Hereford and Borders XC Summer League in Rotherwas.
The race consisted of three laps of a flat and fast two-mile course, and with the sun still blazing, the Spirits were on form.
Kirk Hill had an amazing run coming home first Spirit, followed by Martin Blakeborough and David Mather.
Other team mates putting in the effort on such a hot night were Brian Evans, Maixient Gaillard and Trina Sami-Brown.
On Sunday, on yet another hot day, Phil Chadwick and Nick Sloper took on the TEC off road Black Mountains Half marathon in Brecon.
This is TEC off road’s hardest and most scenic trail challenge in South Wales, running high in the Black Mountains with breathtaking views all around.
And they actually ran further than planned, covering a total distance of 14.5 miles, with 3000ft of ascent in just over three hours – a fantastic effort by both men in the epic half marathon.
Jeremy Creasey and Martin Blakebrough also both ran a brilliant race at The Magic roundabout, a lovely scenic 10km off-road race in Hay-on-Wye.
In a field of just under 100 runners, Martin came first in his age category and Jeremy also had a good race coming fifth in his age category.
Both men ran alongside Spirit’s neighbouring club, Forest of Dean Athletics and thoroughly enjoyed the scenic hilly route.
Anyone interested in running who fancies joining a local club can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or contact [email protected] Spirit are a friendly and fun club – with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart.
Also Spirit of Monmouth are affiliated to Welsh Athletics and cater for a wide range of running abilities.
So, whether you’re an experienced marathon runner, 5K lover or you prefer to just run for fun, everyone is very welcome to join in.