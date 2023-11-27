FIFTEEN Spirit members ran the 2nd Severn Bridge night race, clocking a total of 5 miles there and back, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Runners dressed in bright clothes and glowing face paints were among the field, with Spirit’s Stuart Morris crossing in 33.23 for 10th out of 403 runners and first in his over-45 age category.
Brian Evans finished in 34.55, followed by Barry Burns in 35.18, with Vicky Roberts first female Spirit home in 35.27, taking third in her age category.
Martin Blakebrough crossed in 35.40 to take first in his age category, followed by Stephen McMenemy in 42.11, also first in his over-65 age group.
Richard Wonson and Trina Sami had a good race, crossing just one second apart in 42.55 and 42.56, while Steve Reason who completed both Severn Bridge races, crossed in 43.35, Sally Williams in 49.34, Helen Dunn in 50.49, and Julie Glyn-Jones in 50.59.
Alison McMenemy showed how the training has paid off and ran through in 51.08 for fourth in her age category, while Jo Thorpe and Andrea Robertson ran well together crossing in 57.08 and 57.09.
Fastest on the night in the Rogue Run event was Steve Millward of Gloucester AC in 27.37, who pipped Chepstow Harriers' Tim Batchelor by nine seconds.
Robert Deller of Dursley & District A C finished third in 29:01 , while local Caldicot RC's Ashley Temudo impressed in fourth inn 30.23.
Fastest woman was Elinor Matter of Parc Bryn Bach who crossed in 32.54 for eighth overall, followed 50 seconds back by Harriers' Niki Morgan, fastest over-55 woman and 13th overall.
Sprit's men took second in the team effort in the Thursday, November 23 race, just behind Harriers who included Douglas Briggs and Ian Page, with Chepstow's women taking third behind Caerphilly and Westbury Harriers, and Monmouth's women placing sixth .
On Saturday, November 25, Spirit's Phil Chadwick travelled to Machen to take on the Radyr & Morganstown Trail Races off-road half marathon.
The route incorporated Rudry Common, Caerphilly Forest, Cefn On, Ruperra Castle and Draethen, before a final climb up into Machen Woods near the finish line.
Phil finished in 2 hours 25mins 17secs for 22nd out of 126 runners.
The second of the Gwent Leisure Centre League XC races was held on Sunday at Glebelands, hosted by Caerleon Running Club.
Katie Adams, Kirk Hill, Vicky Roberts, James Exton, Sarah Heath, Andy Clifton, Marina Wright, Maixent Gaillard and Barry Burns represented Spirit on a freezing cold morning in a 4.5-mile race over fields and forestry tracks.
Katie ran a super quick 31.20, taking first in her age category, while Kirk sped home in 32.52.
Vicky Roberts worked hard through the mud to finish in 33.50, followed by James just seconds behind in 33.59.
Sarah Heath took first in her age category, while Andy came home in 37.33, Marina in 38.52 and Maixent not far behind in 40.11.
Sunday also saw Richard Wonson run the Chepstow 365, a ‘6-ish’-mile trail and road run that started at Chepstow Castle and headed through the Giants Cave, up the 365 Steps for views across the Wye Valley, and back down to the finish.
Rich finished in 1.17.38, and said: “It was a really tough race, especially the muddy uphill climb at the beginning followed by the 365 steps.”