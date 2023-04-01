Ross Sports Centre hosted its first ever senior cup football final when Ludlow Town Ladies lifted the inaugural Ross Invitational Women's Cup after a 4-3 victory over Hay St Mary's.
It was the lower-graded Saints who opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Alice Hanning struck an effort over the head of the Ludlow Town goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty area.
The Shropshire club levelled the scores 11 minutes before the interval when a low 25 yard strike hit the sticky playing surface and flew over the dive of Meg Ryan in the Hay St Mary's goal.
Ludlow Town went ahead in the opening minute of the second-half as their opponents were caught out by a swift counter attack before taking advantage of some confusion in the Saints rearguard to increase their lead three minutes later.
However, the Saints did not let their heads go down and halved the deficit in the 58th minute when Alisha Herdman's shot from the right side of the penalty area surprised the Ludlow custodian and found the back of the net.
The Forest Road club were back on level terms 10 minutes later when Hanning's corner trickled inside the near post after taking a deflection off a Ludlow Town defender.
The final was was now back in the balance but, after finding their way back into the match, Hay St Mary's went behind again only three minutes later courtesy of a close-range finish after the Saints defence were unable to clear the ball from the penalty area.
The Breconshire club pushed to find another equalising goal in the closing stages but the silverware would be heading north up the A49 on the sounding of Ava Jordan's final whistle.
Juniors posted before the final: “The club is proud to showcase its fantastic facilities today for the inaugural Ross Ladies Invitational Cup Final between Ludlow and Hay St Marys.
“This is the club’s first ever cup final to be held at our brilliant football pitches since its formation in 2004, this is thanks to its brilliant hardworking volunteers who put in countless hours every week.”
The cup was presented by the club’s ex-committee member and vice-chair Vanda Nixon, “a tremendous advocate of female football for Ross Juniors FC”.
Ross Ladies entertained Penybont at home in the league in an entertaining match a week last Saturday (March 25) that ended 1-1.
Ross took the lead in the 35th minute with a neat move that was finished well on the edge of the box by Jess Brain.
The lead at half-time could had been more but the Penybont goalie had an inspired game.
The second half continued with Ross attacking but found the visitors goalie continuing to deny them an extended lead.
On the break Penybont always looked dangerous and they equalised with 15 minutes remaining.
The visitors could had won the game in the last minute when they were awarded a penalty but a brilliant save from the home goalie Sally Hoddell ensured the game ended 1-1.
The Herefordshire Women’s Cup semi-final clash at the Sports Ground between Ross Women and Herefordshire Development league leaders Belmont Wanderers was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 26, but has now been moved to this Sunday (April 2), kick-off 2pm.
Ross Ladies are also in action at home at the same time against Hay St Mary’s.