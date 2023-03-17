MONMOUTH Town suffered a 10th straight Ardal South East League loss after playing most of the game at Treowen Stars with 10 men on Saturday (March 11).
The Kingfishers, now in a real relegation dogfight, were aggrieved when Lewis Lloyd was controversially given his marching orders before half-time.
It was still 0-0 at the break, with the Kingfishers absorbing a lot of pressure but playing well.
But a mistake led to the Stars opener on 60 minutes from Chris Hartland and the hosts could have added a second when he missed a penalty shortly afterwards.
Two late goals sank the 10-man rearguard action though, with Town’s 10-match losing run the total opposite of Stars’ 10-match unbeaten run.
The Kingfishers desperately need to turn things round, and with leaders Risca United the visitors this Saturday (March 18), with the two 2nd teams providing the curtain raiser at 12 noon, they would welcone plenty of support.
Meanwhile, Chepstow Town lost their bragging rights and picked up two late red cards as hosts Caldicot Town won the local derby 1-0 to leapfrog them in the table.
The Swans made the early running, with two chances going just wide and the keeper tipping another one round for a corner.
The Jockeys finally threatened on 21 minutes, winning a corner but the resulting delivery saw it go straight out for a goal kick.
On 34 minutes, Chepstow had their first shot on target, but the effort from outside the box was comfortably saved by Caldi keeper Mathew Sandiford.
And two minutes before the break the deadlock was broken as Jackson Dean pounced to put the hosts in front.
He was in the thick of the action again eight minutes into the second half, bringing the ball down with a sight of goal but drilling his shot just wide.
Caldicot went close again to doubling their lead on 63 minutes, when a mistake at the back forced the Jockeys keeper to come out of his box, but he was able to scramble back and push the resulting shot wide.
And when the keeper was beaten five minutes later in a one-on-one, the chip hit the bar and saved his blushes.
Chepstow had a good chance themselves through a one-on-one with nine minutes to play, but Sandiford made a great save to deny them.
Things reached boiling point right at the end with two Chepstow red cards were brandished, one in stoppage time, and one after the final whistle, as Caldicot took the three points.
Undy Athletic won the other all-Monmouthshire clash, beating Goytre FC 4-0 at home thanks to a first-half injury time goal from Bradley Hanbury, a 69th minute effort from James Barnes and a late brace from Harris Thomas.
The win saw Undy go fourth, while Goytre slipped back into the bottom half.
Goytre’s 2nds also lost out 3-1 at home to third placed Tredegar 2nds on Friday night in the FAW South East Reserves League, while the Jockeys’ second string missed out 3-2 at home to table-toppers Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds.
Gwent Premier Two Chepstow side Thornwell R&W were given a run for their money by Monmouth East Gwent outfit Rockfield Rovers in the quarter-final of the Gwent Amateur Cup, but finally won through 2-0.
And Gwent Central One bottom side Usk Town 2nds are still looking for their first win after a battling 3-1 home loss to top half Pontnewynydd.
But spare a thought for Central Two basement boys Forgeside 2nds, thrashed by a rugby-style 24-0 away to leaders PILCS.
Portskewett & Sudbrook had too much firepower for visitors Caldicot Castle in East Gwent One, running out 4-0 winners.
And their 2nds went six better away to the Castle’s 2nds in the East Gwent Two basement battle, winning 10-0.
Tintern Abbey leaked just one less in a 9-0 home defeat to table-toppers Sudbrook CC 2nds, while Chepstow Town 3rds won 7-1 at home to Underwood 2nds and Thornwell R&W 2nds triumphed 4-2 at Severn Tunnel.
In the Harry Gill Cup second round, hosts Underwood saw off Undy 3rds 4-0 and Sudbrook CC squeezed to a 1-0 home win over Caldicot Town 3rds.
Redbrook Rovers had a walkover against Milkwall 2nds in their George Sandoe Cup game, but their 2nds lost 5-0 at Sling in North Gloucestershire 3.
Fixtures on Saturday (March 18) include – Monmouth Town v Risca, Monmouth Town 2nds v Risca 2nds, Caldicot Town v RTB Ebbw Vale, Chepstow Town 2nds v Abergavenny Town 2nds, Croesyceiliog 2nds v Undy Athletic 2nds, Thornwell R&W v Pontnewydd, Neuadd Wen v Usk Town, Rockfield Rovers v Caldicot Castle, Underwood v Sudbrook CC, Undy 3rds v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Redbrook Rovers v Soudley, Staunton & Corse A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.