Gwent Premier League Premier Division Monmouth Town FC 2 Rogerstone AFC 5
THREE second-half goals meant that Rogerstone AFC convincingly beat Monmouth Town FC at the Sportsground on Saturday, extending the Kingfishers losing run to two games, reports DAN KEANE.
The away team dominated the contest and their win means they are now seven points ahead of Monmouth who drop to seventh in the Gwent Premier League.
Rogerstone started positively and broke the deadlock within the opening ten minutes, James Goodfellow picking the ball up on the left and running at Monmouth’s defence, before cutting in and steering the ball into the far corner of the net.
The Kingfishers responded and equalised within minutes when Mathew Jones picked the ball up in the box and his snapshot at the back-post beat Stephen Meaker.
But Rogerstone dominated possession and caused Monmouth problems with their pace in wide areas.
Goodfellow had two great chances to regain the lead, his free-kick tipped around the post by Dan Keane and his close-range shot flying just wide of the post.
And the visitors regained the lead after 40 minutes when Callum Porter’s cross into the box was headed into the net by Zakarie Wright.
Monmouth started the second half positively and Stephen Meaker produced a smart diving save to deny Dan Macdonald.
But gainst the run of play, Rogerstone extended their lead, Connor Marsh playing a through ball which Callum Porter ran on to and Porter smashing the ball past Keane.
Only minutes later Rogerstone scored again when a long throw into the box was chested down by Zakarie Wright whose over-head kick went into the far corner for his second of the match.
The Kingfishers searched for a way back but were second-best, although Nick Harrhy got a goal back when he tapped in at the back post after 80 minutes for 4-2.
Monmouth’s Lewis Lloyd was then sent off for dissent in stoppage time and Rogerstone added a fifth when Jack Butler scored from a free-kick into the box to conclude a disappointing afternoon for the Kingfishers.
The Kingfishers host Newport Corinthians on Saturday (February 10) in the Gwent County Senior Cup, kick-off 1.30pm, as they look to bounce back from their disappointing dip, with the England v Wales Six Nations rugby screening afterwards in the newly extended clubhouse.