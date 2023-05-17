A SUPERB undefeated 164 from opener David Teague inspired Monmouth 1st XI to a comprehensive 49-run victory at Dinas Powys Seconds in the South-East Wales League Division 7.
Teague carried his bat in a career-best innings as Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, recorded their first success of the campaign on an excellent pitch.
His 127-ball knock contained 27 fours and a six as he dominated the home attack, dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary.
He shared an unbroken 209-run second-wicket stand with the impressive Paul Brooks (67 not out) as Monmouth piled up 243-1 from 40 overs in last Saturday’s clash.
After the interval, a fine burst from Peter Keay (3-31 from eight overs), with support from Teague (2-37) and captain Gareth Jones (1-26 from eight), restricted Dinas Powys to 194-6 from 40 overs.
Kit Skailes (0-29) and Aled Jones (0-36) also bowled accurately for Monmouth, while home captain Lewis Clarke (65), Vishesh Argarwal (34 not out) and Jack Houghton (31) all batted well. Aled Jones held a sharp diving catch at point, while Gareth Jones (2), Teague and wicketkeeper Andrew Dobbie also took catches.
Monmouth were outstanding in the field with Matt Williams, Harry Williams, Jake Teague and Tom Willgoss all working hard in the hot conditions.
This Saturday, Monmouth face a tough challenge when they host unbeaten Whitchurch Heath Thirds at the Sports Ground (12.30pm).
Meanwhile, openers Joe Walton and Nick Holt both hit classy half-centuries in Monmouth 2nds’ spirited seven-wicket home defeat against Abercarn Seconds in Division 12 East.
Walton hit a fine 72 and Holt, who struck 10 boundaries in his excellent 51, shared an opening stand of 97 as they laid the platform of Monmouth’s innings at the Sports Ground.
In-form Kieran Shaw weighed in with an excellent 45 not out as Monmouth Seconds, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, posted a competitive 187-4 from 40 overs.
Shaw (0-18 from eight overs) and stand-in skipper Nick Robinson (0-13) delivered tidy stints before Peter Lee (81) and Paul Farkas (61) put Abercarn in control with an opening stand of 132.
Holt (1-15) and Walton (1-52) each picked up a wicket; Dannie Stone held a catch and made a stumping and Tom Russell created a run-out, but Abercarn reached the target in the 35th over. Chris Powles, Steve Vickers, Becky Townsend and Jill Jones were athletic in the field for Monmouth 2nds, who travel to face Lisvane 5ths this Saturday (12.30pm).
Monmouth 3rds will host Rogerstone Welfare 3rds at Chippenham Fields in Division 13 East (12.30pm) the same day.
Meanwhile, Monmouth slipped to a 78-run home defeat against a strong Newport Royals at Chippenham Fields last week in the Newport and District Midweek League.
Will Hickmott (2-23), Skailes (2-33), Robinson (2-34) and Neil Saunders (1-28) picked up wickets as Robi (51) and Tamim (51) propelled Royals to 184-8 from 18 overs.
Captain Ben McCluskey made a stumping; Hickmott and Saunders held catches, while Dobbie, Andrew Potter-Irwin and Townsend were lively in the field.
In reply, Duncan Delreeve (16), Harry Desroy (15) and Keay (15) reached double figures as Monmouth, sponsored by Monmouth Dental Practice, were dismissed for 106.
Monmouth’s women’s team are in action tomorrow (Thursday) when they travel to Sudbrook (6.30pm) in Group 3 (South-East/Central) of the Women’s Welsh Cup and then host Vale on Sunday (noon) in Division 1 of the South Wales Women’s Hardball League.
To sign-up for All Stars & Dynamos, junior, senior or women’s cricket, please contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]