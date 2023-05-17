Holt (1-15) and Walton (1-52) each picked up a wicket; Dannie Stone held a catch and made a stumping and Tom Russell created a run-out, but Abercarn reached the target in the 35th over. Chris Powles, Steve Vickers, Becky Townsend and Jill Jones were athletic in the field for Monmouth 2nds, who travel to face Lisvane 5ths this Saturday (12.30pm).