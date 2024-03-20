A counter-attack led by Alfie Larcombe was taken on by Jordan Devries, who was stopped just short at the cost of a penalty. Newent opted to go for goal when Worcester were penalised again but Tovey was off target. Will Hartland ran back the 22m drop out to set up a ruck which saw yet another penalty against Worcester. The referee yellow carded O’Hagan and, in the last act of a scrappy half, Tovey made it 8-3.