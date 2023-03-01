A BRILLIANT spot kick shoot-out save by Theo Bowen put Ross Juniors U16s in dreamland as they won through to the final of the Cheltenham and Gloucester Cup to be played at Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road ground.
In a dramatic game against unbeaten City Juniors from Worcester, the Ross lads were on the point of going out 1-0 in normal time until Soyam Sherchan scored with virtually the last kick of the game.
That meant penalties, with three succesful spot kicks putting Juniors 3-2 up and City with one left.
And keeper Theo then threw himself to his left to stop City’s next spot kick, sparking wild celebrations.
Juniors posted: “What a performance, result and achievement for the U16 Junior boys… they can now look forward to a final at Cheltenham Town’s pitch on May 13.”
Ross started strongly and were the better team in the first half, but couldn’t find a way past a resolute City defence.
And City then punished a mistake from Ross to put themselves 1-0 up with only 15 minutes to go.
Juniors pushed forward, but time was almost up without a leveller when somehow Soyam got the deserved equaliser from close range.
The game went to penalties, with Oliver Anderson Kirby, Ted Frith and Fin Morris converting to put Juniors 3-2 up before Theo’s heroics put them through to the showcase final at the Robins’ 7,000-capacity ground.
Awaiting for them will be Claines Cobras, 3-1 winners over Nunnery Wood.
HP Scaffolding have also kindly sponsored the Ross boys with new hoodies and bags. And they weren’t the only Juniors youngsters to win through to a final at the weekend.
Ross Juniors Girls U12 Colts travelled to Leominster for a Shield semi-final, with the prize a final appearance at Hereford FC’s Edgar Street on May 1.
And Ross broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, and added a second after the restart to go through.
The Girls U10 team also had a home semi-final against Juniors Colts team winning through to play at Edgar Street 5-0 and hitting the post six times