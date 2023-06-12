Saturday, June 10 saw the inaugural Championships of Monmouth Tennis Club. The club, whose home is on the sports grounds at Chippenham Fields, was formed decades ago but such has been the growth in participation at the Club, that it was able to run its first ever competitive tournament for members.
Rounds in both singles, doubles and plate took place in May culminating with the finals on Sunday.
The finalists were supported by up to 35 members and guests who enjoyed the warm, sunny weather and tea afterwards.
The hottest day of the year did not detract from the endeavour of the finalists. Rob Pye was victorious in the plate final beating Peter Ellis 6–2 6–4. Neil O’Doherty beat John Howells in a closely fought contest 7–6, 7–6.
Neil then had to take back to the court to partner Bev Leaf in the doubles for an even closer final. On this occasion, he was on the losing side with Joshua Dack and Lizelle de Jagger eventually winning 6–7, 7–6, 10–2 in the third set tiebreaker; a great come back having been down 5-2 in the second set.
Particular thanks must go to Joshua Dack for organising the tournament and to all those who took part in the earlier rounds.
Whilst the Club Tournament may be over, a long summer of tennis awaits with box leagues continuing and plans for a fun “wooden racket” tournament in progress.
The Club holds regular social sessions as well as an extensive coaching programme run by Chris Friend for adults and juniors.
With Wimbledon just round the corner why not give tennis a try!
Non-members can book a court online via the LTA Pay and Play scheme and for more information about joining and what the club has planned contact the Club Chair Alison O’Doherty; [email protected]