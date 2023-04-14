CHEPSTOW Town only had to wait a week to extract revenge for Memorial Ground defeat to Blaenavon Blues, winning by the same 2-1 score at Larkfield Park on Saturday.
The Jockeys opened the scoring inside five minutes when Matty Board hit a spectacular left foot shoot from distance, which caught George Lohfink stranded in the Blues goal.
The visitors then lost Jake Bull on 10 minutes through a groin injury, and on the half-hour mark the home side doubled their lead through the speedy Josh Parsons.
The Blues finally settled and stretched the home defence on numerous occasions but couldn’t find that final cutting edge.
The second half saw Blaenavon control the ball, while the home side tried to catch them on the break.
Mike Baugh got a goal back for the Blues on the 66th minute, the officials taking their time, but the referee finally awarding the goal.
But as much as they Blues pressed in the final 20 minutes, they were unable to find a break in the final third to level things up, with the result seeing the Jockeys leap over the visitors to seventh.
Caldicot Town stay third, an 18th minute Matt James goal at home to county rivals Goytre securing a 1-0 win on Saturday.
And fellow Monmouthshire outfit Undy are fourth with games in hand after a 2-0 win at Treowen Stars, a second-half Dan Jarman brace securing the points.
But Usk Town came well unstuck at Newport Saints in the County Motors Cup second round, hammered 10-0.
Their 2nds had cause to celebrate at the bottom of Gwent Central One though, landing only their second point of the season with a 2-2 home draw with Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Caldicot Town 3rds beat hosts Caldicot Castle in an East Gwent One basement battle thanks to a 2-1 win, which lifts them over Undy 3rds to sit third from bottom.
And Division Two table-toppers Sudbrook CC 2nds had too much for visitors Tintern Abbey, winning 4-1 to go five points clear at the top.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers hit Seven Tunnel for six without reply at home in the Benevolent Cup semi-final, with goals from Ben Johnson and Ben Wiggins putting them 2-0 up at half-time.
Owen Walters added a third after the break, before young Jacob Deighton and Harry Thorpe came onwith 20 minutes to play. Ben Johnson then chipped the keeper to score his second before Wiggins secured a brace 2nd after a sublime ball from Cai Hawkins Dorrington.
Late sub Karl Pszczola then produced a lovely finish to make it 6-0, before a sublime Deighton through ball to Joel McCann was blasted high and wide.
Division One table-toppers Underwood won the other semi 2-1 at home to Undy 3rds.
Underwood 2nds also had cup success, winning a penalty shoot out 3-1 away to Chepstow Town 3rds after a 1-1 draw in the Centenary Cup.
Chepstow Town visit Newport City on Friday night (April 14),
Fixtures this Saturday (April 15) include – Brecon Corries v Goytre, Abertillery Bluebirds v Undy Athletic, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Undy Athletic 2nds, Chepstow Town 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Chepstow Town 3rds v Sudbrook CC 2nds (Fishwick Cup final), Portskewett & Sudbrook v Underwood, Sudbrook CC v Rockfield Rovers, Undy 3rds v Caldicot Town 3rds, Tintern Abbey v Severn Tunnel, Underwood 2nds v Thornwell R&W 2nds.
Tuesday night (April 18) sees Chepstow Town v Undy Athletic and Goytre v Risca United