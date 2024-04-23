SEVERAL local runners blazed a trail around the streets of London in the capital's marathon on Sunday, joining an amazing 53,000 runners completing the 26.2-mile iconic route, including many celebrities.
And MonRoss Trailblazer Rob Potter completed the course in 3 hours 27 minutes 30 seconds, just behind close friend of the club Allan Meek who finished in 3.23.41.
Allan started beside Trailblazers' Emma Davies who came home in 3.51.25, while club mate Rebecca Wilson reached the line in 4.31.25.
Rob, race director of Blaze the Biblins, who first ran the London Marathon as a 22-year-old in 1998, ran the race in aid of Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity in honour of a good friend who died last year.
Rob said: "In 2022, she was diagnosed with leukemia. Focus, part of the Hospitals charity, helped her during her long stays in hospital and when she felt she couldn’t fight anymore.
"Focus was the charity she wanted us to fundraise for; she had nothing but praise for all the staff. Sadly, Jo didn’t win her battle and passed away in January 2023.”
Anyone wanting to donate to Rob's awesome effort can go to www.justgiving.com/page/rob-potter-1705163238358
Rebecca also ran in aid of Alzheimer’s Research after her mum was diagnosed with the condition.
"Knowing I’m making a tiny bit of a difference by raising funds definitely made the training easier," she admitted.
To support her fundraiser, go to www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-wilson-is-running
They weren’t the only ones putting in the miles at the weekend, with Trailblazers’ Neil Harper completing the Total Coastal Ultra 50km on the South West Coast Path on Saturday.
All his efforts in training over recent months paid off, as he put in a phenomenal effort and finished 30th in a field of 116 in a time of 7:27:40.