COUNTIES Four Gloucestershire champions Drybrook United maintained their unbeaten record with a 47-5 victory over local rivals Ross on Wye.
Meanwhile the senior side remain top of Regional Two Severn following a win over Weston-super-Mare.
In a game reduced to 30 minutes each way, the United side scored seven tries including two each for Simon Rugman and Billy Bowdler and one each for Lee Clark, CJ Taylor and Charlie Rowley along with conversions and penalties from Tom Treharne.
In their last away game of the season, the firsts beat Weston 20-26.
The first half could not have gone any worse for Drybrook who struggled to find any sort of flow, writes Chris Tingle .
The lineout was not working well and the continual pressure ended in a yellow card for Drybrook's Will Greenway, when he was adjudged not to have lowered his body height enough in the tackle.
Weston kicked the penalty, and in a 10-minute blitz added a further two tries to give them a very healthy cushion at the break.
The big bass drum was being banged in the Weston stand and it was clear that the home team were confident that they were about to record another victory against a top three team.
What they failed to take into consideration was the resolve of the visitors.
Changes were made with the bomb squad coming off the bench and a beautiful show and go from Bradley Morgan saw him ghost in for Drybrook's first points of the afternoon.
Haydn Lewis converted and then did the same five minutes later after replacement Sam Peaper had crossed the line.
The tide was turning and when Danny Price crossed the whitewash it looked as though the comeback was complete and Drybrook led for the first time at 19-17.
Trying to run out of defence got the Drybrook team in trouble and the drum was deafening as Weston retook the lead from a well struck penalty.
Drybrook were soon back in front though as they attacked from the re-start and Brad Morgan produced another piece of magic to cut through the Weston backline and put his team back in front.
Lewis added the extras and Drybrook had silenced the drums once and for all.
The final minutes brought no real drama and when big Will Greenway sent the ball into the atmosphere to end the game the score was 20-26 in favour of the Green Army.
This was, to quote that well known cliché, very much a game of two halves.
Drybrook were magnificent in the second 40 and to come away with a five point victory was a true credit to the boys’ fighting spirit.
Brad Morgan took the Man of the Match plaudits for a masterful display at outside half and there was plenty of praise for the replacements, showing that this is now very much an 18-man game.
Drybrook have three remaining games all at home, but nothing is a given and it will still need a tremendous effort to see us over the line and promoted.
Drybrook Utd (v Ross) Chris Allen, Cam Virg, Alfie Teague, Marcus Cowles, Charlie Rowley, Kyran Meek, Neil Morgan, Tom Treharne, Tom Sumner, Fin Smith, Simon Rugman, Lee Clarke, Billy Bowdler, CJ Taylor (capt).
Bench: Craig Moore, Bailey Moore, Nathan Pollock, Josh Poole.