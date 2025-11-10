Last weekend's Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally was yet again a roaring success with thousands of spectators lining the route to enjoy the action in late autumn sunshine, writes Paul Willetts.
The event which brings thousands of pounds to the local economy and is the biggest event in the Forest of Dean, was celebrating its 50th anniversary.
And at the front it was business as usual for 2024 Doncaster winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear who took a comfortable one minute 21 seconds victory in the Delta Salvage Skoda Fabia, the likeable duo leading from start to finish (38.58).Second were Bradford/Cheshire pair Liam Clark and Harry Stubbs (40.19) in the Ford Fiesta Rally2, who held off Irish duo James Wilson and Paul Mulholland in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 by 13 seconds.
Top local honours went the way of Bob Morgan together Adrian Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5.
Although brake issues plagued them on the opening two tests, the duo took 4th, a fine end to a good season in the Welsh championship.
Sadly there was no fairytale win for Nik Elsmore on the 50th anniversary of his dad’s Graham win in 1975.
Elsmore in the CDS Taxis and Calico-backed Skoda Fabia R5 together with Pauline Nash started well and by end of stage three were second overall behind Hirst.
Unfortunately they clipped an exposed rock on the second Speech House stage at high speed.
This immediately broke a wheel and damaged the suspension and although they limped back to service, their event was over.
The duo can take consolation from the fact they were on the pace and this is something to build on for 2026.
Rallying newcomer Rob Morris had the experience of Paul Spooner in the hot seat in the Citroën and fifth was an excellent result.
Top two wheel drive and first historic went to the beautiful Fiat 131 of Nick Elliott and Dave Price after a terrific battle with the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800 of Ben Friend and Cliffy Simmons who retired on the final stage with broken steering.
A great drive from Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 holding 8th place going onto the final test.
The loss of second and third gears saw a considerable time loss which dropped them to 10th overall but they still took class six.
A fabulous drive from Luke Watts and Matt Rogers in the Ian Watts and Son 1400 MG ZR took 13th and the class nine award after a trouble-free run.
Building contractor Tim Freeman with Paul Williams in the TL Freeman Escort RS1800 was 12th overall.
Tarmac specialist Damian Cole with Ian Alsop calling the notes was 14th on a rare gravel outing in the Get Connected.Com Escort RS1800
Tim Phelps with Pete Phillips took 17th and third in class in the Britpart RS1800.
Just one place behind was the beautiful Escort RS1800 of Charles Hopkinson with Alan Jones on the notes.
Kilcot garage owner Jeremy Harris together with daughter Alex took 28th overall and sixth in class in their Escort Mexico.
Event sponsor Richard Cole finished 31st together with Ainsley Smith in the Richard Cole Contracting Escort RS1800.
Andy Skelley had Whitchurch based Tom Aubrey calling the notes and they were rewarded with 35th and ninth in class.
In the battle of the local Minis, young guns Ryan and Jemma Taylor had the edge over Wyedean veterans Eric Davis and Russ Joseph with the Taylor duo taking 43rd and second in class and Davis 50th and fifth in class.
Dave Troughton had another Wyedean debutant, Amy McDougall, in the left hand seat in the new Vauxhall Corsa and they were 56th and sixth in class.
Another rally debutant was Jamie Bennett and the Tibberton lad admitted to some sleepless nights with nerves in build up –but he had the calming Elwyn Manuel alongside in the NJ Autos Hyundai i20.
A finish of 65th overall and second in class was a fine result.
Two crews who were expected to be fighting in the top ten but had fraught days were Tom Llewellin and Nigel Jenkins.
Llewellin, with Sion Williams, in the new Weir Rallying 2 5 Escort RS took a first stage maximum with exhaust manifold issues.
With repairs made, they set some top two wheel drive times getting used to the new more powerful car and finished 68th and fifth in class.
Jenkins, with wife Karen alongside, got off to an awful start, breaking a shaft within a mile of stage one.
They took a stage maximum but further issues ensued during the day and they were classified as the final finishers in 70th and eighth in class.
Better it happened on the home event an not in three weeks’ time as they chase a third BTRDA title on the Grizedale Stages.
Paul Willetts added: “The old Wyedean is still as popular as ever with competitors and spectators, so long may it continue to play a huge part in British rallying.”
