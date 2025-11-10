And at the front it was business as usual for 2024 Doncaster winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear who took a comfortable one minute 21 seconds victory in the Delta Salvage Skoda Fabia, the likeable duo leading from start to finish (38.58).Second were Bradford/Cheshire pair Liam Clark and Harry Stubbs (40.19) in the Ford Fiesta Rally2, who held off Irish duo James Wilson and Paul Mulholland in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 by 13 seconds.