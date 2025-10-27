Newent claimed bragging rights with a 26-7 bonus point victory in a typically hard-fought derby with Drybrook, writes Simon.
A chill wind across the Rec may have contributed to the handling errors which, combined with messy set pieces and frequent breakdown penalties – made this a less than flowing game, but Newent’s backs produced enough moments of quality to score four tries and a big defensive effort stifled Drybrook’s attack for much of the match.
Drybrook’s best moments came early in the Regional One Midlands match.
Taking advantage of a lack of intensity from Newent, the Drybrook pack advanced through multiple phases in the 22 until blindside Will May crossed from close range after four minutes. Full back Josh Burnett converted.
The visitors continued to control the game until Newent loosened their grip with a moment of spontaneity. When Drybrook were penalised for going off their feet at a ruck on their 10m line Jim Hartland took a quick tap and carried to the 22.
Ted Bailey spun the ball wide where Nathan Brooks squeezed through a gap and raced away to touch down in cauldron corner to maintain his hot try scoring streak.
The wind carried Doug Long’s conversion attempt just the wrong side of the left-hand upright.
When Newent were penalised for pulling down a maul, Drybrook kicked to the corner but lost their lineout allowing Nathan Brooks to clear to touch.
Newent took the lead just past the half-hour mark, with a try initiated from another quick tap and go when a free kick was awarded against Drybrook for an early shove at a scrum 35m out.
The ball was carried into the 22, recycled quickly.
Adrian Connelly came off the left-wing and showed some neat footwork to finish well in the right-hand corner. Doug Long converted and it finished 12-7 at the break.
When Dan Fletcher lost control of the ball stretching for the line, Drybrook had the put in on a five-metre scrum.
The clearance kick failed to find touch and was run back by Kyle Towers whose long pass found Doug Long in enough space to burst through a gap between two defenders and finish in the right-hand corner from 25m out. He added the extras to make it 19-7.
With half an hour left a penalty at a scrum gave Drybrook entry to the 22.
They stayed there for some time, but couldn’t find a way to break defence and lost their best chance when penalised at a 5m scrum on their put-in.
Newent struggled to get back into opposition territory, as errors mounted from both sides, until another knock-on gave the hosts put-in at a scrum on Drybrook’s 10m line.
Centre George Alvis surged through a gap before finding Adrian Connelly who turned on the gas and touched down wide on the right.
Doug Long judged the wind perfectly to kick another fine conversion with 10 minutes left.
Both sides continued to compete fiercely but there were no more scoring opportunities. z
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.