The Grange Invitation Six-a-Side Football Tournament proved a huge success.
Usk Primary School’s A team prevailed in a sudden-death shoot-out to win the cup for the first time after a goalless draw in the final against Newport-based Pentrepoeth, who have won it 10 times before.
In an all Monmouth game, Overmonnow A won the Plate after defeating Osbaston A in the final.
Kymin View A triumphed in the Shield against runners-up Overmonnow B.
The hosts, Monmouth Prep School, carried off the Bowl after defeating Cross Ash A in the final.
The primary schools’ tournament has been run by Monmouth Prep School since 1997.
It returned last Wednesday (January 25) after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and involved seven schools.
Organiser, Mr Kevin Shepherd, from Monmouth Prep School, who also made the presentations, paid tribute to sixth form boysTommy Chubb, Logan Williams, Dylan Carter, Alfie Baillie, Harry Bailey and Ryan Stanley, who refereed the matches and were superb ambassadors for Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.
He also thanked everyone who helped out, took part, and supported the event, at Monmouth Schools Sports Club