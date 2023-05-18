CARMARTHEN Wanderers’ batters were left wondering what had hit them as Usk CC 1st XI blitzed them for just 37 runs in the South Wales Premier Two League.
The visitors set a target of 159 all out off 49.1 overs, but if the hosts thought that was eminently reachable, they were forced to think again - all out 122 runs short in just 21.4 overs as Ben Jones ripped through them with six wickets for just seven runs - five of his victims falling for ducks.
Skipper opener Elliott Doyle and fourth man Mika Ekstrom took Usk to 117 with 47 and 58 respectively before the latter fell for the third wicket.
But the next five wickets fell for just 15 runs, with a late cameo of 22 from Ryan Jones managing to lift the score past the 150-mark.
Any doubts that the target would be enough were soon eased however, as wicketkeeper Ryan Jones snapped up a catch off a Ben Jones delivery third ball to dismiss the Wanderers opener for a duck, before the duo repeated the dismissal with the new man, again for a duck, moments later (4-2).
The other opener soon went for 18 holing out to Doyle off a Freddie Wolfenden ball, and five balls later host skipper Gareth Thomas was on his way without scoring, holing out to Doyle off another Jones delivery (20-4).
Jones was proving unplayable, and added three more victims, all lbw, for just a single scored off the bat as Wanderers collapsed to 28-8.
And former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar polished off the innings, bowling the 11th man second ball for a duck.
The 2nd XI also enjoyed a 66-run win at home to Barry Athletic 2nds in South East Wales League 4, openers Dougie Spencer (52) and Matt Hancock (60) seeing them past the 100-mark without loss as they went on to set a target of 211-7 off 40 overs.
And Theo Barker with three wickets and Jake Roderick, Joe Peacock and Jamie Jones with two apiece did the bulk of the damage in reply, as Barry were all out for 143 in 35.4 overs.
But the 3rds fell nine runs short in their run chase away to Pontymister & Cross Keys 2nds in Division 10 after being set 110-9 off 40 overs, all out for 101 with seven overs left to play.
But the Sunday Friendly XI won a high-scoring affair by four wickets at home to Malpas, Matthew Williams firing 84, backed by Jamie Jones with 46 and Joe Peacock with 41, as they chased down 235-4 with four overs to spare (236-6).
Chepstow CC’s three teams all lost at the weekend, the 1st XI losing by nine wickets at Penarth in SW Premier Two after being dismissed for 81 in 29 overs, only Kieran Krishnan making double figures with 37.
The 2nd XI were beaten by 91 runs at home to Hopkinstown in SEWCL 5, viisting Simon Pember the difference with 129 not out in his side’s 218 all out.
Josh Tregaskes took three wickets and Jonathan Huws and Malith Madurasinghe two apiece, but in reply they could only reach 127 all out, Tuhin Gavand top-scoring with 37 backed by Jamie Rayner with 32 and Thomas Franklin with 22.
The 3rds struggled to 94-7 off their 40 overs at home to Crumlin 2nds in Division 12E, Max Parry top-scoring with 30 not out. And the visitors only needed 26 overs to reach 97-4 in reply.
Llanarth 1st XI beat hosts Ponthir in Division 5 by eight wickets after being set a target of 210-9 off 45 overs.
An unbeaten 81 from Paul Gittins, including 11 fours and two sixes, backed by Ollie Mann with 52 and Will Heath with 28 took them to 211-2 with six overs to spare to claim victory, with Tom Heath with three wickets, Gary Holley and Dennis Heath with two apiece the pick of their bowlers.
Peter Wilson with 57 and Gerry Stentiford with 52 helped their 2nd XI to 172-7 off 40 overs at home to Monmouth 2nds in Division 12E.
And Piers Bisson then took 5-15 to help restrict the visitors to 115-9 to claim a 57-run win.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 20) include – Usk 1st s v Chepstow 1sts, Monkswood 1sts v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Penarth 4th s, Hopkinstown 1stsI v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Lisvane 5ths, Chepstow 2nds v Bridgend Town 2nds, Friends Union 1sts v Chepstow 3rds, Dymock 2nds v Redbrook & Penallt 1sts.