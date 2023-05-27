USK CC 1st XI skittled visitors Chepstow for just 52 after winning the toss and electing to field on Saturday, and no trouble cantering to a nine-wicket win with the bat.
Fresh off a six-wicket haul the previous week, Ben Jones steamed in to dismiss Scott Bailey for four (4-1) in the South Wales Premier clash, followed by Freddie Wolfenden scattering Jamie Rayner’s stumps for two (12-2) and then trapping Ben Hope-Bell lbw next ball for a golden duck (12-3).
Jones then saw off skipper Jason Dobbie lbw for nought (13-4), before Wolfenden secured his third victom, bowling Kieran Krishnan for five (14-5).
And with just another run on the board, Jones claimed his treble, Ryan Jones catching out Harry Hughes for one (15-6).
Benedict Tindall then added 11 runs in a stand of 15 before former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar span him out (30-7).
Rhys Leach and Lewys Jones put on another 20 when Zafar doubled up trapping the former lbw for nine (50-8).
But Filip Chitnis then went for a duck caught by Mika Ekstrom off a Matthew Williams ball in short order (51-9) and Zafar snared his third victom dismissing Luca Goddard lbw without scoring to end the innings on 52 all out in the 22nd over.
Jones’ three wickets came for 17 runs off eight overs, Wolfenden’s for 15 runs off six overs and Zafar’s for 14 off 4.4 overs.
In reply, Usk needed just 13.4 overs to rattle off 55-1 to claim a comprehensive victory, Matt Hancock scoring 21 not out and Hugo Caldicott 17, with opener Oliver Robson scoring nine before falling lbw to Goddard.
Usk 2nds also enjoyed a big win, running out derby victors by eight wickets away to Monkswood 1st XI in South East wales Division Four.
Only Matthew Malson (23) and Jon Webb (22) got over the 20-mark fot the hosts as Joe Peacock and Jamie Jones took three wickets apiece to help dismiss the hosts for 119 in the 34th over.
There was a glimmer of hope for Monkswood at 26-2 after wickets from Haydn Simons and Webb, but the arrival of Usk skipper Aled Burkitt put paid to that, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 47 balls, including 12 fours and a six, backed by Jamie Jones with 28 not out, as the visitors reached 122-2 in 22.3 overs.
It was an absolute nailbiter for the 3rds, though, as they secured victory at home to penarth 4ths with just one ball to spare.
The visitors set a tasty target of 269-6 off their 40 overs, Nathaniel Fox cracking 133, including 13 fours and seven sixes.
But Usk weren’t daunted as opener Arvind Aswani with 87, Gavin Jones with 31, Dan Cordell with 46 and Damian Harvey with 34 kept them in touch.
And Ryan Price with five and Greg Peacock with two saw them over the line to 271-7 on the penultimate ball.
While their 1sts were being walloped by Usk, Chepstow 2nds secured a six-wicket home win over Bridgend Town 2nds in Division 5, Kai Taylor taking five wickets as they dismissed the visitors for 161 on the penultimate ball of the innings.
In reply, Malith Madurasinghe scored 35, Tom Franklin 31, Oliver Thornhill 28 not out and James Bostock 31 not out off 18 balls, including five fours, as Llanarth raced to 165-4 off 29.5 overs.
There was a dramatic finish for Penallt & Redbrook 1st XV away to Dymock 2nds in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest Division 1 West, as they scored 18 off the last over to secure a final ball two-wicket win.
Dymock scored 187 all out off 39 overs, before the visitors scored a single, a six, a six off a no ball, lost their eighth wicket, and then three singles to reach 188-8 off their 40 overs.
Goodrich’s first three batsmen scored just three off the bat, two of then departing for ducks, at Garnons in GB Liners Marches Division One, but Andrew Brown with a magnificent 94 helped lift them to 192-8 off their 45 overs.
And in reply, they sent the first four batsmen packing for just one off the bat before dismissing them for 140 in 35 overs, Neil Price taking four wickets and Joe Provis three.
On Sunday in the TK20 Cup, Usk slipped to a nail-biting eight-wicket loss at Penarth after setting a target of 133-8, Freddie Wolfenden top-scoring with 36 not out and Matt Williams firing 30.
In reply, the Seasiders reached 133-2 with two balls to spare and then fired a four to take victory on the penultimate ball.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 27) include – Pentyrch 1st XI v Usk 1sts XI, Usk 2nd XI v Cardiff 3rd XI, Sully Spartans 2nds v Usk 3rds, Chepstow 1st XI v Cowbridge 1st XI, Radyr 3rd XI v Chepstow 2nd XI, Chepstow 3rd XI v Aberganney 4th XI, Monmouth 1st XI v Whitchurch Heath 3rd XI, Lisvane 5th XI v Monmouth 2nd XI, Monmouth 3rd XI v Rogerstone Welfare 3rd XI, Llanarth 1st XI v Sully Spartans 1st