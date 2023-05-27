There was a glimmer of hope for Monkswood at 26-2 after wickets from Haydn Simons and Webb, but the arrival of Usk skipper Aled Burkitt put paid to that, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 47 balls, including 12 fours and a six, backed by Jamie Jones with 28 not out, as the visitors reached 122-2 in 22.3 overs.