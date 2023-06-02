A FIGHTING 47 from Peter Keay was the highlight in Monmouth 1st XI’s 33-run defeat at in-form Vale 2nds in their South-East Wales League Division 7 clash.
The Scottish all-rounder, who injured a finger while fielding, struck five boundaries in a battling knock as Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, fell short against a well-drilled Vale outfit on Saturday.
In reply to Vale’s 228-4 from 40 overs, Keay and Paul Brooks (32) produced an entertaining fifth-wicket stand.
Joe Walton (21), wicketkeeper Will Hickmott (18 not out) and Duncan Delreeve (15) also chipped in and Gareth Jones’ side closed on 195-7 from 40 overs.
Earlier, Delreeve (2-32 from eight overs), was Monmouth’s most successful bowler and was backed up by spinner Aled Jones (1-28 from eight) and Keay (1-62).
Delreeve claimed the wicket of his old schoolfriend from Oxfordshire, Ian Clewley (35), whom he had not seen in more than 35 years.
Vale opener Matt Gilbert carried his bat for 93 and was well supported by skipper Matt Thomas (53), while Walton and Jake Teague held catches for Monmouth.
Monmouth showed lots of spirit in the field, particularly after Andrew Hurd landed heavily on his shoulder while attempting a diving catch and was, unfortunately, side-lined for the rest of the match.
This Saturday, Monmouth will be aiming to bounce back when they welcome table-topping Penarth 3rds to the Sports Ground (12.30pm).
A whirlwind 138 from Jonathan Roberts inspired Monmouth 2nds to a 46-run home victory against leaders Crumlin 2nds at the Sports Ground in Division 12 East.
Roberts blasted 18 fours and eight sixes in an explosive 76-ball assault and was chiefly responsible for lifting Neil Saunders’ side, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, to 241-9 from 40 overs.
Tom Willgoss (23), Kieran Shaw (21) and opener Matthew Williams (21) weighed in for the hosts, but Roberts’ outstanding innings provided the fireworks for Monmouth after he arrived at the crease at 32-3.
Left-arm spinner Nick Robinson then snapped up 4-23 and was backed by Nick Holt (2-25), Shaw (2-32 from eight overs) and captain Saunders (2-38 from eight) in dismissing Crumlin for 195 in 39.3 overs to claim a maximum 20-point haul.
David Evans (46) and Gareth Davies (42) were the mainstays for Crumlin, while Tony Brennan (0-42) and his son, Sam Brennan (0-21) also delivered decent stints.
This Saturday, Monmouth 2nds travel to face Blackwood Town 3rds (12.30pm) and will be keen to get some insight from club secretary Pablo Nayager.
Nayager played against Blackwood Town 3rds last weekend in a loan appearance for Lisvane 5ths, cracking 10 boundaries in a quick-fire 48 as he helped the Cardiff club to a 67-run win in Division 12 East.
The hard-working Greg Thomas took two wickets in Monmouth Thirds’ spirited seven-wicket defeat at Abertillery Seconds in Division 13 East.
Defending 99 all out, Thomas bagged 2-5, while Sam Uttley (1-22 from five overs) also picked up a wicket for Monmouth, sponsored by Gwalia Consulting Ltd.
Abertillery opener Daniel Barrett, who was one of Thomas’ victims, cracked 71 and the hosts reached the target in the 18th over.
Earlier, Harry Williams (17), Alun Jeremiah (17), captain Chris Powles (16) and Bea Jones (10) all reached double figures for Monmouth, while Chris Lewis was the pick of the Abertillery attack, taking 4-3 from eight overs.
This Saturday, Monmouth Thirds host table-topping Ponthir Thirds at Chippenham Fields (12.30pm).
Meanwhile, Monmouth are in action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to Newport to face Maindee A in the Newport and District Midweek League (6pm).
This Sunday, Monmouth women’s team host Abergavenny at the Sports Ground in their second match in the South Wales Women’s Hardball League Division 1 (noon).
To sign-up for junior, senior or women’s cricket, please contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]