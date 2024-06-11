WORLD junior rowing medal star Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank stormed to another major title as her Wycliffe girls' quadruple scull took the Championship title at the National Schools' Regatta on the London Olympic lake.
Having already won the Schools' Head on the Thames and the Junior Sculling Head at Dorney in March, the Ross Rowing Club graduate’s crew proved unstoppable again, racing home nearly 4L clear of nearest rivals Marlow in their six-boat 2,000m final.
Henley Women's Regatta – where 18-year-old Violet won with Wycliffe last year – is up next, followed by Henley Royal at the start of July, where they reached the final in 2023.
British Rowing posted: "Their 2024 season has been nothing short of sensational, with dominant displays at both the Schools’ Head of the River and Oarsport Junior Sculling Head capped off with this richly deserved gold at Dorney Lake."
“The girls were determined to retain the title from last year,” said Greg Flower, Wycliffe Director of Rowing.
“They executed the race plan in each round perfectly and we are all very proud of their professionalism and dedication.”
Violet raced for Wales in 2022 while rowing on the Wye at Monmouth Comprehensive School, and stepped up to the GB U19 team last year, taking World U19 fours silver on the Paris Olympic lake.
Elsewhere, fellow Ross Academy graduate and GB junior cap Ella Bardsley Taylor agonisingly missed out on a medal by just nine hundredths of a second at the British University and Colleges Championship Regatta at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre.
The former Newent Community School student and Nottingham University partner Poppy Baker were squeezed out for Women’s Intermediate double sculls bronze in a blanket finish by inches by Exeter, and were only three feet off silver medallists Durham, with Hartpury taking gold 2L ahead.
Further afield, another club GB junior cap Yasmin Howe has been racing for top US women’s rowing outfit Texas University, where she is studying economics on a sports scholarship.
She helped their women’s open 8 take silver at the San Diego Crew Classic, followed by victory in the 3rd Varsity 8s final at the Longhorn Invitational Regatta in Austin, Texas.
Yasmin also helped the Second Varsity coxed four to victory at the prestigious Big 12 Conference Championship in Sarasota, Florida.